Hailee Steinfeld has a lot going on!

Not only is she starring in the upcoming Apple Original series, Dickinson, but the 22-year-old singer and actress took the stage as a presenter at MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday and she revealed to ET that she's getting ready to drop some "honest" new music.

ET's Keltie Knight exclusively chatted with Steinfeld backstage at the VMAs -- where she looked ravishing in a red Aadnevik gown with sheer details! -- and we got the inside scoop on all of her exciting new projects.

"The teaser [for Dickinson] dropped today!" the brunette beauty gushed. "My fans have been like, 'Where have you been?' And, 'What have you been doing?' And, 'Are you alive?' So it's so good to finally have a little sneak peek of the show finally out. It's something that really means a lot to me on so many different levels."

Apple TV+

In the coming-of-age drama, Steinfeld is taking on the role of Emily Dickinson, a budding creative writer who becomes an unexpected hero for a millennial era.

"This is a story from the perspective of one of the greatest female American poets ever," she explained. "And It's wild and it's funny and it's weird and it's a little bit of everything, so I'm very excited about it."

Next up? New music!

"I have been working on the music non-stop and I'm so excited," she shared. "I finished season one of Dickinson and I went straight home to L.A. and I've been writing ever since. I had this new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this sort of fearlessness that I've never really approached my writing with, so I'm very excited about this new music. It's very honest and it's very fun and it's coming soon."

Want more VMAs content? Follow along with our live blog for all the best moments of the night!

The VMAs aired from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Gearing Up to Host the MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

2019 MTV VMAs Nominations: Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift Dominate, New K-Pop Category Introduced

Christina Aguilera Admits She Was Bothered MTV Cut Away From Her 2003 VMAs Kiss With Madonna

Related Gallery