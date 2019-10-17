Hailee Steinfeld is loving life as a boss lady!

The actress is serving as an executive producer for the first time on her new TV project, Apple TV+'s Dickinson, and says the experience has been an "honor."

"[It's been] a true learning curve and experience, but something I really love," she told ET's Rachel Smith at the show's Los Angeles premiere on Thursday. "When I read this project for the first time, it was so special for so many different reasons. I wanted to be a part and show up not only as an actor, I wanted to be a part of it on a different level and being an executive producer has been such an honor on this project, specifically, because I really do believe it's so special."

Steinfeld is in good company at Apple TV+, where fellow actress/EPs include The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Oprah Winfrey, who is bringing an Oprah's Book Club series to the new streaming service.

"They are two fabulous women whose careers I've definitely admired over the years," Steinfeld said of Aniston and Witherspoon. "I am so excited to see The Morning Show and it's just been so amazing to be a part of such an incredible group with Apple, from Jennifer Aniston to Reese Witherspoon to Oprah. It's so incredible. I am just so excited for the world to see this show on Apple TV+."

On Dickinson, Steinfeld, 22, stars as the titular scribe Emily Dickinson, though the series puts a modern spin on the famed writer's life in New England in the late 1800s. "This is a story from the perspective of one of the greatest female American poets ever," she explained to ET at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. "And it's wild and it's funny and it's weird and it's a little bit of everything, so I'm very excited about it."

The actress channeled the period fashions at the premiere, donning a stunning nude gown with a corset top.

"A bit of a corset situation, which, I can't lie, when I wrapped the show, I was like, never, ever again until someone tells me I have to will I put a corset on," the actress said of her look on Thursday. "Tonight it was my own decision."

So, does Steinfeld's own life at all channel Dickinson's reputation as a rebellious pot-stirrer?

"I think I was a wild child when I could be," she admitted. "I mean, I grew up working and grew up in very, sort of, adult situations that required me to be mature. So anytime I wasn't in those situations, I was definitely causing a little trouble."

She did her best to stay out of trouble with Marvel, however, playing coy when asked about the reports that she's joining Disney+'s new Hawkeye series as Kate Bishop. "What?" she joked. "Did you say Dickinson is coming out on Nov. 1, what?"

Dickinsondoes, in fact, premiere Nov. 1 on Apple TV+. See more from Steinfeld in the video below.

