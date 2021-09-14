Hailee Steinfeld Was Completely Unrecognizable at 2021 Met Gala
Hailee Steinfeld Talks Bringing ‘Badass’ Kate Bishop to Life in …
Cameron Mathison Talks Return to ‘General Hospital’ and Life Aft…
Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer Talks 'Truth Be Told' and Reflec…
Nicole Richie Talks Kids, ‘The Simple Life’ and New House of Har…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Heidi Klum Talks Daughter Leni Following in Her Supermodel Foots…
Jeff Daniels Reacts to Meeting His Real Life Doppelgänger (Exclu…
Lisa Rinna Talks Return to Soap Operas in ‘Days of Our Lives: Be…
Denise Richards Talks ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ and Possible Return to …
Camila Cabello Says Taylor Swift Is Her Fairy Godmother in Real …
'Below Deck': Kate Chastain Surprises Captain Lee to Talk Emmy N…
‘Money Heist' Cast Talks Saying Goodbye to Their Characters Duri…
JoJo Siwa on Life After Coming Out and Falling in Love With Her …
Michael J. Fox Talks Reuniting With ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Star…
Kelly Ripa Talks Empty Nesting and Playing Aunt to Andy Cohen an…
JoJo Siwa Talks Losing Her Bow in 'The J Team' and the Future of…
'CSI: Vegas' Goes Back to the Very Beginning in Official Trailer…
Sandra Oh on What to Expect in New Netflix Series ‘The Chair’ (E…
If Hailee Steinfeld fans were looking for a brunette to grace the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, they may have missed her!
The 24-year-old Hawkeye star was completely unrecognizable when she showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with a blonde lob hairstyle and bleached eyebrows. The extreme transformation perfectly complemented her Iris van Herpen dress and sky-high heels.
Looking like a fierce snowflake, Steinfeld had fans doing double takes.
"Wow 😍," model Miranda Kerr reacted to the look on Steinfeld's Instagram post.
"The most stuns," model Hunter McGrady commented.
While Steinfeld was able to seemingly hide in plain sight at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian West masked her entire face and body on the red carpet. Check out that shocking look in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Storm Reid Got Advice From Zendaya Before Her Met Gala Debut
Get the Look: Olivia Rodrigo's Lace Bodysuit and Feathers at Met Gala
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA at Met Gala After-Party
Related Gallery