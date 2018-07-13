Hailey Baldwin Flashes Engagement Ring and Abs on Date Night With Justin Bieber: Cute Pics!

From the Bahamas to Brooklyn!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can't get enough of one another these days. Just last weekend the two made things official when the Biebs popped the question on the couple's romantic Bahamas getaway.

Naturally, Baldwin said yes, and now is the proud owner of a gigantic diamond sparkler -- seriously, this thing is blinding. When you've got bling this dazzling, there's only one thing to do... show it off! So the pair enjoyed a romantic date night while out and about in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Thursday and, of course, the 21-year-old model's new engagement ring was on full display.

On the steamy evening, Baldwin went casual, rocking a white and black sports bra and black athletic shorts. Her toned abs looked extremely chiseled and tanned as she strolled next to her man. She also covered up slightly with a loose white jacket. But that didn't stop fans from getting a good look at her sparkly new accessory.

Bieber, 24, was close by in a royal blue hoodie, green cap, loose black sweatpants and black sneakers. The "Sorry" singer even had some fun with photographers, making goofy faces for the camera as they walked down the street together.

Several days after the reports of their engagement broke, both Bieber and Baldwin took to social media to confirm their romance and gush over one another.

"Hailey I'm soooo in love with with everything about you!" Bieber wrote on Instagram. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

Baldwin replied on Twitter, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

