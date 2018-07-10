Hailey Baldwin Posts Then Deletes an Underwear Selfie Without Her Engagement Ring

What do you mean, Hailey Baldwin?

Fans of the 21-year-old model and her new fiancé, Justin Bieber, squealed when she took to Instagram on Monday for the first time since her engagement news broke.

Baldwin posted a mirror selfie in which she was sporting a pout and rocking a matching grey sports bra and undies. Her hand is holding up the phone but noticeably does not feature her massive engagement ring, but rather what appears to be a diamond band.

She captioned the post, “Inwardly,” with a series of smiling emojis.

But minutes later, the model and daughter of Stephen Baldwin took down the post. That doesn’t mean it won’t live on forever on fan sites all over the Internet.

One post Baldwin did not delete was her sweet tweet following her engagement news over the weekend.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” Baldwin tweeted on Monday.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The Biebs, 24, also took to social media to celebrate the news with his fans. Posting two black and white photos with Baldwin to Instagram, he wrote, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you love you patiently and kindly.”

