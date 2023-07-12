As peak summer sun arrives at the start of July, no packing list or daily skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD facial sunscreens. A favorite among dermatologists and celebs for being a sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time, EltaMD sunscreen is now on sale during Walmart Plus Week, the retailer's version of Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart is offering incredible deals on multiple EltaMD sunscreens, including the cult-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. Anti-aging moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, making now an excellent time to stock up on skincare that makes wearing SPF feel less of a chore.

Hailey Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF on TikTok. While she gave us all a look into her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.

Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Drew Barrymore also shared EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen as a favorite beauty product of hers on Instagram.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from the Walmart Plus Week sale to save on best-selling sun care products that are formulated for every skin type.

