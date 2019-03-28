Hailey Bieber is loud and proud when it comes to supporting her husband, Justin Bieber!



After a recent hot Pilates class in New York, the 22-year-old model exited the studio sporting a black navy-style ball cap featuring one word embroidered on the front: Bieber.



She also wore neon shorts under a tied-on black sweatshirt and a gray sports bra for the calorie-burning outing.



The understated show of support comes just days after Justin defended Hailey when a critic on Instagram wrote that he "only married her to get back at SG [Selena Gomez, his ex-girlfriend].”

"Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex," Justin fired back. "Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really."



The 25-year-old pop star added that he "absolutely loved and love Selena and she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."



Later, Justin blasted individuals who constantly attack his wife, calling them “immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts [sic] good for me!!"

"Hailey is my Bride period if you don't like that or support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything," he concluded.



In recent days, Justin has been forthright with fans that he is working on bettering himself. But, according to our source, the singer and his 22-year-old wife have other things on their mind as well — starting a family.



"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state," the source shared on Tuesday. "The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

The "Love Yourself" singer even mentioned fatherhood in a post on Monday about his healing, self-improvement and forthcoming new music.

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Justin wrote. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

