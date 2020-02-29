Hailey Bieber is sharing how she got back in touch with now-husband Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model made an appearance on Friday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that her last appearance on the late night show caught the singer's attention. Last time Hailey was on the show was in April 2018 and impressed Jimmy Fallon by showing how she could open a beer bottle with her teeth.

"It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Hailey explained on Friday's show. "The next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.' Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone."

Hailey then explained that Fallon gets some credit for reuniting her and the "Sorry" singer. "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark. Yup, that is true," she added, with Fallon jokingly replying, "You'd think I'd be invited to your wedding."

The model, meanwhile, also reminisced about the first time she met Justin. A 13-year-old Hailey and her father, Stephen Baldwin, were on the set of Today show in 2009, where Justin was set to appear.

“We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15, I think," she recalled. "He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet. It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad, kind of, just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling."

Justin and Hailey dated on-and-off and secretly got married in September of 2018. A year after their courthouse ceremony, the pair had a more formal wedding party with friends and family.

In the past month, Justin -- while promoting his new album Changes -- has opened up about how his wife has made him a better man, after having a couple of rough years.

"She is definitely the reason, there'd be no story without her," Justin stated during an interview with Zane Lowe. "She just ties it all together. She's giving me substance to talk about, she's the person that I'm learning to love unconditionally, start a family with. So regardless if I sell another record, I mean, I have a lot of peace just knowing that I have the rest of my life to build a relationship with a solid foundation of trust and patience, and all the things that go into building a healthy relationship."

For more on Hailey and Justin, watch below.

