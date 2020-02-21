Justin Bieber might be in some trouble at home! The 25-year-old "Yummy" singer continued "Justin Bieber Week" on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night, playing a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

The gross-out game requires the players to either answer a personal question or eat or drink a disgusting food like bird saliva or cow's tongue.

Justin was first asked which country has the worst fans, and refusing to answer, he drank a shrimp and three-chili pepper smoothie.

When it came time to rank wife Hailey Bieber's famous friends from favorite to least favorite, the pop star was ready to answer the question.

"Should I do it?" he asked the audience as they cheered.

He then listed, in order, Kendall Jenner as favorite, followed by Gigi Hadid and lastly Cara Delevingne.

Justin clarified his answer, saying, "But here's the thing, I know Kendall the best. I've spent the most time with Kendall. She's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It's not like, 'Ah, screw Cara.'"

He added, "I don't wanna eat a bull's penis."

For his final round, Justin had to decide whether he wanted to eat ant yogurt and a scorpion or shave off his mustache. The singer opted to eat the disgusting food, which ultimately made him ill.

The move was a strange one considering Justin ended up shaving off his facial hair anyway.

Here's more from his time on The Late Late Show:

