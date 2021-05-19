Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty: Shop Our Picks
Have you ever wanted to work out like Halle Berry? Well, now you can -- at least with your outfits.
The 54-year-old actress and her wellness brand, Re-Spin, have teamed up with luxe activewear brand Sweaty Betty to create a collection of workout clothes and casual, fitness staples for you to wear all day long -- whether you're hitting the gym or not.
The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection -- which features 24 fashion and activewear pieces including sports bras, leggings, a dress, a jumpsuit and lightweight outerwear -- comes in neutral hues like black, beige and soft cream and was designed to fit seamlessly with your wardrobe. Perhaps you need a comfortable piece to slip on when you're heading out for quick errands, or a jacket or cropped hoodie to layer over your coordinated workout 'fit for your active life.
According to a quote on the Sweaty Betty site, the entrepreneur and boxing enthusiast wanted to "create a collection for [her] busy lifestyle." Berry says, "I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day and still look put together."
The Oscar-winning actress also announced the launch of the capsule collection on her Instagram account, saying, "Fitness and wellness have meant so much to me in my life and being a part of creating an athleisure line was a joy to do, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than Sweaty Betty!" If you're thinking about adding these stylish pieces to your activewear collection, you better act fast -- pieces from the capsule are already starting to sell out.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite items from the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collaboration -- which is available in sizes XS to XXL -- below.
