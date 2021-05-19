Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty: Shop Our Picks

Have you ever wanted to work out like Halle Berry? Well, now you can -- at least with your outfits.

The 54-year-old actress and her wellness brand, Re-Spin, have teamed up with luxe activewear brand Sweaty Betty to create a collection of workout clothes and casual, fitness staples for you to wear all day long -- whether you're hitting the gym or not.

The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection -- which features 24 fashion and activewear pieces including sports bras, leggings, a dress, a jumpsuit and lightweight outerwear -- comes in neutral hues like black, beige and soft cream and was designed to fit seamlessly with your wardrobe. Perhaps you need a comfortable piece to slip on when you're heading out for quick errands, or a jacket or cropped hoodie to layer over your coordinated workout 'fit for your active life.

According to a quote on the Sweaty Betty site, the entrepreneur and boxing enthusiast wanted to "create a collection for [her] busy lifestyle." Berry says, "I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day and still look put together."

The Oscar-winning actress also announced the launch of the capsule collection on her Instagram account, saying, "Fitness and wellness have meant so much to me in my life and being a part of creating an athleisure line was a joy to do, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than Sweaty Betty!" If you're thinking about adding these stylish pieces to your activewear collection, you better act fast -- pieces from the capsule are already starting to sell out.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite items from the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collaboration -- which is available in sizes XS to XXL -- below.

Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt 7/8 Running Leggings Sweaty Betty Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt 7/8 Running Leggings The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection is complete with chic, sculptural silhouettes. Just look at these leggings, which feature eye-catching contrast stitching. $128 Buy Now

Jackie Jumpsuit Sweaty Betty Jackie Jumpsuit Want a utilitarian jumpsuit that also feels sleek and sporty? This is it. $148 Buy Now

Ginger Essentials Jogger Sweaty Betty Ginger Essentials Jogger You can never have too many pairs of joggers in your wardrobe -- especially when they add a new level of personal taste to your fitness lifestyle. $88 Buy Now

Storm Power Shine 9" High-Waisted Biker Short Sweaty Betty Storm Power Shine 9" High-Waisted Biker Short Truthfully speaking, we'll never get tired of biker shorts. And these have side panels that have the perfect level of shine. $78 Buy Now

Sofia Training Rash Guard Sweaty Betty Sofia Training Rash Guard In case you're looking for a layer to keep you warm during those early-morning runs, be sure to grab this stylish top. $98 Buy Now

Jinx Power Workout Tank Sweaty Betty Jinx Power Workout Tank This cropped racerback tank is made with Sweaty Betty's signature Power fabric, and it'll undoubtedly get you through any type of work out. $78 Buy Now

Leticia Training Shorts Sweaty Betty Leticia Training Shorts Hands down, these might be just what you need to take your workout sessions to the next level. $88 Buy Now

Nisi Raw Hem Shorts Sweaty Betty Nisi Raw Hem Shorts Whether you're enjoying a boxing class or heading on a quick coffee run, these will easily be a staple in your wardrobe. $78 Buy Now

Jinx Power 7/8 Workout Leggings Sweaty Betty Jinx Power 7/8 Workout Leggings Your classic black workout leggings just got an update in the form of these printed Power Leggings. $100 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Halle Berry Is Back to Her Long Hair After Oscars Bob -- See the Pic

Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish Shorter Haircut at 2021 Oscars

Amazon Deals: 42% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings

We Found the Celeb-Loved Leggings from Outdoor Voices

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Van Hunt Says Girlfriend Halle Berry Is His Muse In 'Everything I Do'

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings