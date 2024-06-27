Catwoman star Halle Berry now has her cats!

The 57-year-old actress shared on Instagram on Thursday that she welcomed two stray black kittens into her home.

"Introducing Boots and Coco!" Berry captioned her post that featured six adorable photos of her new additions.

She explained how she got the kittens, writing, "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!"

In the first photo, Berry smiles as she holds Boots and Coco close to her chest. The babies appear to be tuxedo cats. The other pictures show the kittens outside with their siblings and mother before being brought into the Berry household. Luckily for Boots and Coco, a cat tree and toys can be seen in the background.

It looks like Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, have two new snuggle buddies! The Oscar-winning actress and Hunt do not have kids. However, Berry is the mother of Nahla, 16, whom she shares with Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 10, whom she welcomed with Olivier Martinez.

Berry and Hunt, 54, have been dating since 2020 and have not been shy about sharing their affection toward each other. In August, Hunt posted a series of silly photos alongside a sweet birthday message to his love. In May, he shared a nude photo of Berry that he "wasn't s'posed to post."

Berry isn't the only celebrity to welcome new additions to their family lately. On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's family grew with the addition of a new puppy, Dolly. Last week, Kevin Costner also got a new puppy named Bob. Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced a not-so-furry family member -- a hairless cat. This came not long after they welcomed a temporary addition, a green bird named Audrey.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

