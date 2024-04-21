Wedding bells are ringing for Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz!

On Friday, the lovebirds tied the knot at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California. To announce the exciting news, the pair shared some beaming photos from the big event on Instagram.

Their joint post caption began with the iconic Natalie Cole lyrics, "'This Will Be…An Everlasting Love…'" alongside a photo of the newlyweds standing beneath a floral arch, joined by their dog.

"We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below," the couple wrote above a long list of thank yous to the people who helped facilitate their special day.

"Huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love. More to come….," they added.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz at the opening night of 'A Soldier's Play' at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on May 24, 2023. - Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The couple also shared a black-and-white photo of them walking around the venue holding hands and smiling.

"Current mood," they captioned it.

Their wedding comes a little less than two years after the pair announced they'd gotten engaged.

The Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge stars shared the news of their engagement in June 2022 with a similar sweet post on social media.

"Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancé? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes," the 39-year-old actress shared next to a photo of her and Kountz smiling for the camera as she flashed her ring.

Brown and Kountz -- who first confirmed their relationship in 2018 -- met on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. In the 2001 Disney Channel original movie, the pair played enemies.

Brown previously explained in a video posted to TikTok that she and Kountz didn't fall for one another while shooting the made-for-TV movie.

"In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn't see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so," she shared at the time. "Then [we] reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it's funny how life surprises you sometimes."

