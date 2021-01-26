Halsey's About-Face Makeup Line is Here -- Shop the Collection
In a year already packed with celebrity beauty launches (Hi, JLo Beauty), nothing stops us from being crazy excited about the latest drop: Halsey’s About-Face makeup line. Everything from the website to the packaging feels elevated, unique and cool which is totally on-brand coming from the “Graveyard” singer.
The vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand -- which ranges from $17 to $32 and launched with over 40 cosmetic products, including a blending tool and two makeup bags -- comes as a result of Halsey's experience with makeup, acting as her own makeup artist and applying her beauty looks for performances, photo shoots and music videos, as well as her personal style.
"Many of you know I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers and music videos alike for a long time," the artist said in an Instagram post announcing the launch of About-Face. "It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool -- not looking perfect. I worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it."
ET Style’s resident makeup expert, Kristen Gill, tried each and every one of the items in the collection to let you know which ones are truly worth the buy. Ahead, shop the items that she suggests we add to cart ASAP.
RELATED CONTENT:
Halsey to Launch Beauty Brand, Celebrating Self-Expression
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection
Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare Launches New Skincare Products
Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Line JLo Beauty Is Here!