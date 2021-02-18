Alicia Keys Is Having a Live Virtual Event for Keys Soulcare -- Sign up and Shop Her Line
Alicia Keys is having a live virtual event for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. The award-winning musician is inviting fans to join the Keys Soulcare Lounge on Thursday for an evening of music, special guests and conversations about beauty.
The event will feature Keys herself, along with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, wellness author Ty Alexander and beauty influencer Darryl Dzapasi. The event, which starts today at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST, is free! You can register for a spot on the Keys Soulcare Lounge website.
The Voice coach launched new products for her line earlier this year. She expanded her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty now.
Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.
The latest drop is a full skincare collection, featuring the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.
Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde.
Shop the entire Keys Soulcare collection at Ulta Beauty now.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
JLo Beauty Is Now Available at Sephora
How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection