Alicia Keys is having a live virtual event for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. The award-winning musician is inviting fans to join the Keys Soulcare Lounge on Thursday for an evening of music, special guests and conversations about beauty.

The event will feature Keys herself, along with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, wellness author Ty Alexander and beauty influencer Darryl Dzapasi. The event, which starts today at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST, is free! You can register for a spot on the Keys Soulcare Lounge website.

The Voice coach launched new products for her line earlier this year. She expanded her range of skincare with six items, available to shop at Ulta Beauty now.

Keys Soulcare officially launched in December with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and Obsidian Facial Roller. Keys Soulcare offers clean formulations inspired by Keys' love for ancient beauty rituals and self-care for the body, mind and spirit.

The latest drop is a full skincare collection, featuring the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Comforting Balm, Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream.

Each product is developed with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to ensure the formulations are effective, safe, cruelty-free and clean. The formulas are absent of 1,680 ingredients restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde.

Shop the entire Keys Soulcare collection at Ulta Beauty now.

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle Light this candle in the morning, afternoon or evening whenever you need more relaxing vibes. The smoky, sweet scent adds warmth to any room. It's also a great accompaniment for a skincare routine. $38 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream Boost hydration and restore radiance with this rich cream made with ceramide and backuchiol, an antioxidant-rich exfoliator. $30 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller Made from volcanic glass, this face roller is cool to the touch and soothing on the skin. $25 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser Featuring Manuka honey, tumeric and chamomile, this cleanser gently purifies the skin by removing dirt, makeup and impurities, while soothing and softening the skin. $20 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream - Fragrance Free A new fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream -- great for sensitive skin and for those who prefer unscented skincare. $30 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator When combined with water this powder exfoliator turns into a creamy lather that gently buffs away dead skin cells for a soft, radiant result. $22 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Harmony Mask Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Harmony Mask A face mask formulated with Manuka honey and activated charcoal to purify the skin. Plus, it smells of sandalwood! $28 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Comforting Balm Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Comforting Balm A versatile skin balm with a light, silky formula that soothes and hydrates. $12 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist Ulta Beauty Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist Spritz on this rose-scented face mist to hydrate, tone and rejuvenate. $22 AT ULTA BEAUTY Buy Now

