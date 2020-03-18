It looks like Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are still hanging out together in Florida! Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the former exes are spending their time filming TikTok videos along with their other friends. In fact, the group's TikTok name is The Quarantine Crew.

In their first video, the group of four guys and four girls dance to Megan Thee Stallion's song, "Savage." The clip starts with a shirtless Cameron and his guy pals swaying their hips to the tune by the pool before Brown and her gal pals jump in the frame to show off their synchronized shimmies in bikinis.

One of Cameron's male friends in the clip is Matt James, who is set to appear on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Filming for the season has been postponed due to the outbreak.

In addition to performing TikToks with The Quarantine Crew, Brown has already created her own account. In her first clip, she jumps into the pool to sink a basket in slow motion to R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly."

Earlier this week, Cameron and Brown were spotted on the beach together after Cameron picked up the former Bachelorette star from the Palm Beach Airport.

Cameron was the runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and after her failed engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, the former pageant queen asked Cameron out for a drink. After spending the night together in Los Angeles following her season finale last July, the two went their separate ways -- but continued to publicly support each other.

The pair have since sparked romance rumors in the wake of the tragic death of Cameron's mother, Andrea Cameron, who recently died of a brain aneurysm.

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison told ET last week that he wouldn't be surprised if the former pair rekindled their romance.

"Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," he said. "But they're probably just friends."

