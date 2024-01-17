Sometimes, a teacher's support and encouragement can inspire a young artist to follow their dreams. Then, other times, you'll find a teacher whose utter lack of support will unintentionally fuel a young artist's desire to prove them wrong. This apparently was the case for Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

The Emmy-winning actress opened up about her experience with one particularly unsupportive professor while chatting with the BBC Radio 2 podcast Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers for an episode that dropped on Wednesday.

According to Waddingham, 49, she once was mocked and insulted in front of her class by a drama teacher who opined on why she felt the young aspiring actress would never be successful on screen.

"I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: 'Oh, Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke,'" recalled Waddingham.

In response, Waddingham seemingly decided that she'd find success -- and spite that professor -- at any cost.

"I thought, 'I will do, come hell or high water, I will work on screen,'" Waddingham shared. With grit and determination, she began working hard and cultivating a slew of screen credits -- although often in small side roles and one-off appearances.

However, the teacher's comments gave her a "complex" that she said took years to shake off, and the lack of bigger, leading roles began to wear her down emotionally. She said she eventually decided to step back from film and TV altogether -- just as she got an offer for her now-iconic role on Game of Thrones.

Waddingham subsequently got her largest role to date starring as Rebecca Welton on all three seasons of Ted Lasso, which ultimately earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ahead of the premiere of the third and final season of Ted Lasso back in March 2023, ET spoke with Waddingham about her dream spin-off concept after the show came to an end.

Waddingham joked that she wants a spinoff series centered around Higgins (Jeremy Swift), Keeley (Juno Temple), and Rebecca and their delightful dynamic.

"I would like an entire spinoff series -- Higgins, Keeley, and Rebecca just sitting in the stands of various football stadiums around the world being Muppet d**kheads. Just banter," she said. "I'm telling you, us three together -- they are the best days. We literally can't believe we're being paid."

