Harrison Wagner’s On-Off Girlfriend Sophia Bui Pens Him a 'Love Letter' Following His Death
Sophia Bui is mourning the loss of her on-off boyfriend, Harrison Wagner, who died earlier this week at age 27. The actress shared a lengthy message alongside a selfie of the pair on Instagram, just hours after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Harrison died in a parking lot on Monday.
"Here’s a love letter to babe. I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health," Sophia wrote. "Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry."
"I was never alone in this world with you," she continued. "You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."
Sophia also added a handful of photos of her and Harrison to her Instagram throughout the day.
The manner and cause of death for Harrison -- who is the son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner -- is yet to be determined, per the report from the medical examiner-coroner, but an autopsy has been scheduled and an investigator has been assigned to the case.
Earlier on Tuesday, Harrison's brother, Peter, shared a series of throwback pics from their childhood on Instagram, writing, "Always with you."
While Kristina and Jack -- who divorced in 2006 after 13 years of marriage -- have yet to speak out publicly, the doting mom's Instagram page is filled with memories of Harrison. In April, she shared an adorable boomerang video of herself and Harrison spending a "sonday Sunday" together.
From the looks of his Instagram, Harrison spent a lot of time with both of his parents. In March, he posed for a pic with his dad, writing, "Like father like son."
In April, he reposted his mom's boomerang video, and gushed, "Gotta love this women! So grateful for her."
