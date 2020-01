'American Horror Story' Actor Harry Hains Dead at 27

Another rising star gone too soon. Australian actor Harry Hains passed away on Tuesday, his mother, Jane Badler, posted on social media.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," she captioned a series of photos of Hains. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life ... if you are in LA and know harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday jan 12 at 3 pm . 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com."

Hains had minor roles on several shows, including a 2015 episode of American Horror Story, a 2019 episode of The OA, and a 2019 episode of Sneaky Pete.

Badler also shared a photo of Hains on her Instagram Story, writing, "My beautiful poetic boy... forever young."

Jane Badler/Instagram Story

Hains was also a model and a musician, who performed under the name Antiboy. His cause of death was not announced.

