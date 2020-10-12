Shopping

HauteLook Sale: Up to 70% Off Kate Spade, Ted Baker and More Big Brands

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
hautelook sale
HauteLook

HauteLook is the place to score deals every single day! The retailer offers up to 70% off on items from big fashion, beauty and home brands with their daily flash deals. 

Shop deep discounts on women's, men's, kids', beauty and home items from lines you love such as Kate Spade, Kiehl's, AllSaints, Marc Jacobs and so many more. Right now, standout HauteLook deals include up to 65% off on Ted Baker clothing and accessories, of-the-moment tie-dye wares, Botkier handbags and mini Melissa shoes for girls. 

If you're looking for more on-sale products, be sure to check out Prime Day, which starts on Oct. 13, along with Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Big Save event

Check out all HauteLook deals and browse through ET Style's top picks below. 

Elexa Suede Moto Jacket
Ted Baker London
Ted Baker London Elexa Suede Moto Jacket
HauteLook
Elexa Suede Moto Jacket
Ted Baker London

A cool suede moto jacket by Ted Baker London in a pretty baby pink shade. 

REGULARLY $629

Double-V Pullover (Regular & Plus Size)
Madewell
Madewell Double-V Pullover (Regular & Plus Size)
HauteLook
Double-V Pullover (Regular & Plus Size)
Madewell

A cozy Madewell V-neck sweater to wear with jeans or leggings. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Nicola Bicolor Large Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Nicola Bicolor Tote
HauteLook
Nicola Bicolor Large Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York

We love this adorable two-tone tote from Kate Spade. 

REGULARLY $498

Print Joggers
Socialite
Socialite Print Joggers
HauteLook
Print Joggers
Socialite

Score yourself on-trend tie-dye joggers from Socialite to wear while stylishly lounging at home. 

REGULARLY $49

Rest, Replenish Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Rest, Replenish Set
HauteLook
Rest, Replenish Set
Kiehl's

A Kiehl's skincare set including the brand's bestselling Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Powerful-Strength Line Reducing Concentrate.

REGULARLY $50

Faux Fur Trimmed Removable Hood Quilted Down Puffer Jacket
Kenneth Cole New York
Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Trimmed Removable Hood Quilted Down Puffer Jacket
HauteLook
Faux Fur Trimmed Removable Hood Quilted Down Puffer Jacket
Kenneth Cole New York

This warm Kenneth Cole quilted puffer jacket with faux fur-trimmed hood is a staple for winter. 

REGULARLY $165

Waylon High Top Sneaker
AllSaints
AllSaints Waylon High Top Sneaker
HauteLook
Waylon High Top Sneaker
AllSaints

Save 56% on a pair of AllSaints men's high-top sneakers. 

REGULARLY $228

Emelia Waterproof Boot
Blondo
Blondo Emelia Waterproof Boot
HauteLook
Emelia Waterproof Boot
Blondo

Get a great deal on this chic pointed-toe boot by Blondo. It's also waterproof! 

REGULARLY $159.95

Large Clear Tray With Gold Ring
R16 Home
R16 Home Large Clear Tray With Gold Ring
HauteLook
Large Clear Tray With Gold Ring
R16 Home

This elegant clear tray with gold ring handles adds a touch of glamour to any space in the home. 

REGULARLY $175.50

RELATED CONTENT:  

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Amazon Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals