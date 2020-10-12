HauteLook is the place to score deals every single day! The retailer offers up to 70% off on items from big fashion, beauty and home brands with their daily flash deals.

Shop deep discounts on women's, men's, kids', beauty and home items from lines you love such as Kate Spade, Kiehl's, AllSaints, Marc Jacobs and so many more. Right now, standout HauteLook deals include up to 65% off on Ted Baker clothing and accessories, of-the-moment tie-dye wares, Botkier handbags and mini Melissa shoes for girls.

If you're looking for more on-sale products, be sure to check out Prime Day, which starts on Oct. 13, along with Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Big Save event.

Check out all HauteLook deals and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Elexa Suede Moto Jacket Ted Baker London HauteLook Elexa Suede Moto Jacket Ted Baker London A cool suede moto jacket by Ted Baker London in a pretty baby pink shade. REGULARLY $629 $219.97 at HauteLook

Nicola Bicolor Large Tote Bag Kate Spade New York HauteLook Nicola Bicolor Large Tote Bag Kate Spade New York We love this adorable two-tone tote from Kate Spade. REGULARLY $498 $149.98 at HauteLook

Print Joggers Socialite HauteLook Print Joggers Socialite Score yourself on-trend tie-dye joggers from Socialite to wear while stylishly lounging at home. REGULARLY $49 $29.97 at HauteLook

Rest, Replenish Set Kiehl's HauteLook Rest, Replenish Set Kiehl's A Kiehl's skincare set including the brand's bestselling Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Powerful-Strength Line Reducing Concentrate. REGULARLY $50 $40 at HauteLook

Faux Fur Trimmed Removable Hood Quilted Down Puffer Jacket Kenneth Cole New York HauteLook Faux Fur Trimmed Removable Hood Quilted Down Puffer Jacket Kenneth Cole New York This warm Kenneth Cole quilted puffer jacket with faux fur-trimmed hood is a staple for winter. REGULARLY $165 $79.97 at HauteLook

Waylon High Top Sneaker AllSaints HauteLook Waylon High Top Sneaker AllSaints Save 56% on a pair of AllSaints men's high-top sneakers. REGULARLY $228 $99.97 at HauteLook

Emelia Waterproof Boot Blondo HauteLook Emelia Waterproof Boot Blondo Get a great deal on this chic pointed-toe boot by Blondo. It's also waterproof! REGULARLY $159.95 $59.97 at HauteLook

Large Clear Tray With Gold Ring R16 Home HauteLook Large Clear Tray With Gold Ring R16 Home This elegant clear tray with gold ring handles adds a touch of glamour to any space in the home. REGULARLY $175.50 $77.97 at HauteLook

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Amazon Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals