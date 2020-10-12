Walmart Big Save Event Started Yesterday to Compete With Amazon Prime Day 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives tomorrow, but that's not your only option for scoring big deals this week! Launching right now is the Walmart Big Save event ahead of the holiday season. The retailer giant announced the sale extravaganza started on at 7 p.m ET on Sunday Oct. 11 and continue through Oct. 15.
The Walmart Big Save event will offer amazing low prices on top items across categories including electronics, home, beauty, fashion and more. Receive free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items. Select products may be applicable for free next-day delivery and some will be available for in-store pick-up.
In more Walmart news, the retailer recently launched its paid membership service, Walmart+. For $12.95 per month, you get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, streamlined store shopping and more. You can start a 15-day free trial now.
Walmart's Big Save event will take place during a month of multiple sale events. Amazon Prime Day and Target's Deal Days will also offer big deals on Oct. 13 and 14.
Here are some Walmart deals already on sale:
- Apple AirPod Pros for $199 (regularly $249)
- Samsung 50" 4K HDR Smart TV for $328 (regularly $430)
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (regularly $199)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch for $189 (regularly $349)
- JVC 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $218 (regularly $299)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $37 (regularly $49)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm for $169 (regularly $329)
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 for $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum for $199 (regularly $299)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Laptop for $429 (regularly $499)
- Element 70-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV HDR for $499.99 (regularly $798)
- JVC 32-inch HD Roku Smart LED TV for $98 (regularly $130)
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $94 (regularly $170)
- Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum for $79 (regularly $130)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for $299 (regularly $399)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) for $129 (regularly $144)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Beats Club Collection for $159.99 (regularly $199.95)
- Eddie Bauer Women's Luna Peak Down Parka for $119.40 (regularly $199)
- Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots for $79.99 (regularly $150)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- The Pioneer Woman Six-Quart Instant Pot for $49 (regularly $99)
- Automatic 19-in-1 Bread Maker Machine for $119 (regularly $299)
- hOmeLabs 1,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier for $160 (regularly $226)
- 1/2ct Solitaire Round Diamond White Gold New Pendant Womens Necklace for $300 (regularly $1500)
- Michael Kors MKT5063 Slim Sofie Rose Gold Smart Watch for $161.89 (regularly $350)
- Diesel Men's Mega Chief Black Stainless-Steel Plated Japanese Automatic Watch for $129.24 (regularly $260)
- Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum for $36 (regularly $98)
- Serta Chelsea 3-Seat Multi-function Upholstery Fabric Sofa for $139 (regularly $250)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14" HD Display for $199 (regularly $299)
- Fitibt Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $79 (regularly $150)
- Famistar Electric High Pressure Washer for $120 (regularly $370)
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79 (regularly $99)
- Famistar Portable Folding Electric Treadmill for $729.99 (regularly $2,399.99)
- Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit for $500 (regularly $600)
- Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $65.91 (regularly $80)
- Galanz 3.3 cu ft Single-Door Refrigerator for $104.97 (regularly $157.84)
- Fluxx Hoverboard Scooter for $89 (regularly $199)
- Little Tikes Home Grown Play Kitchen for $58 (regularly $69)
- Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch for $40 (regularly $59.98)
- Men’s Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans for $35.70 (regularly $59.50)
- Women’s Levi’s Classic Straight Fit Keans for $37.50 (regularly $59.50)
- The Best Choice Products 360-Degree Swivel Gaming Chair for $79.99 (regularly $119.99)
Be sure to check back as ET Style learns more about the Walmart Big Save event.
