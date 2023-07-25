Things are heating up in the new episodes of Heartstopper. Ahead of the YA series' return to Netflix in August, the streaming platform shared the official trailer for season 2, teasing what's to come as Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship and everyone finds themselves on the road as they travel to Paris.

According to Netflix and as previewed in the trailer, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) will "face unforeseen challenges" while Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) "work out if they can ever be more than just friends." Additionally, there are plenty of daily high school pressures the gang has to juggle this year, "with exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan."

Returning for eight new episodes, the award-winning series is created, executive produced and written by Alice Oseman, who adapted her own graphic novel for the screen, with Euros Lyn, who helmed all of season 1, serving as director and executive producer. The season 2 cast also includes Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry and Olivia Colman as Nick's mother, Sarah.

While speaking to Netflix ahead of the writers and actors strike, Oseman teased how season 2 will be different from the first installment of Heartstopper. "I want each season to feel like an evolution, to tackle new ideas and themes, and for us to see the characters changing and growing, while also preserving the hopeful heart of Heartstopper," she said.

"In season 2, the characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future. They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions," she continued, adding that the new episodes "take a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other."

And while there are so many things she's excited for fans to see this season, "if I had to pick one thing, I’d probably say the evolution of Nick and Charlie’s relationship," Oseman revealed, teasing that "it was so much fun to write their relationship as it enters a new level of assuredness, ease, and maturity… I think fans will be blown away by Kit and Joe’s performances."

"At the heart of it, it's still about Nick and Charlie," Connor also said of the new season, which will see them learn how to be boyfriends to each other, with Locke teasing that "they can't keep their hands off each other" as their relationship evolves from "school boy romance" into something much more than a fling.

Heartstopper season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.

