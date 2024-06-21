Things got a little too hot on the latest episode of Hot Ones! Guest Heidi Klum couldn't stand the heat of one of her chicken wings and took matters into her own hands.

The 51-year-old supermodel was wearing a denim button-down shirt with jeans while participating in the YouTube show, which is hosted by Sean Evans and has celebrities eat wings with increasingly spicy sauces while being interviewed.

When Klum tried the Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce, her outfit apparently became too constricting.

Heidi Klum rips off her shirt on Hot Ones. - 'Hot Ones'/YouTube

Heidi Klum on Hot Ones. - 'Hot Ones'/YouTube

"I'm getting hot," Klum said, before ripping open her shirt and exposing a bright red bra.

"Whoa, whoa!" Evans said. "Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi."

Klum tried chugging a bottle of buttermilk and fanning herself, but it didn't seem to help. She involuntarily burped, flapped her arms like wings, and fanned herself.

She finished the remainder of the episode in her bra and jeans, making it all the way to the end, trying all the sauces and finishing off her wings like a pro.

The America's Got Talent judge and mother of four didn't seem self-conscious about continuing the interview sans shirt.

She previously told ET that she credited her youthful look with her ability to "enjoy life."

Evans has had his fair share of intense celebrity guests. In 2020, he told ET that rapper E-40 was the "most high maintenance" guest he had due to getting cold feet.

