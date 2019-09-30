Heidi Klum is ready to make her America's Got Talent return!

ET's Denny Directo was with the top model at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, where she debuted her own design of limited-edition Minnie Mouse ears and talked about her upcoming gig on AGT: The Champions.

"We're starting already next week. It's crazy," Klum said of returning to the second season of the series after stepping down from AGT last year. "So now I have to catch up or brush up on everyone who I missed or didn’t see because I was working quite a bit, but I'm so excited to get to see all the people who are coming for America's Got Talent: The Champions. I'm excited to be back on that seat. I love being there."

Klum is also looking forward to rejoining co-judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, as well as meeting the newest member of the AGT family, Alesha Dixon, a Britain's Got Talent judge who's set to step into Mel B's shoes.

"I love Simon and Howie and now I get to meet a new judge, which is amazing," she gushed. "... I don't know her that well, so I'm really looking forward to working with her and I'm excited. I love sitting on that desk. I love the show so much."

Despite her excitement surrounding the second season of the show, Klum admitted that she will miss not having Mel B by her side.

"Of course I miss her, but I do see her. She came to my wedding. I was very excited," Klum said of the former Spice Girl, who attended her Italian nuptials to Tom Kaulitz back in August. "She's in Europe right now. I definitely will miss her, but I see her outside of work."

In addition to her upcoming AGT gig, the entrepreneur also recently spent time designing her new exclusive Minnie Mouse headband. The sparkly headpiece is part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection, a line of limited-release Mickey ear hats and Minnie ear headbands designed by notable celebrities, designers and artists. While the park offers a variety of headwear ranging from $19.99 and up, Klum's luxury ears are $600 and feature over 150 Swarovski crystals, weighing half a pound.

"I'm still pinching myself. When I got this gig, I was so excited," she expressed. "If you look at my Instagram, you saw all the different sketches that I did, and I thought, it has to be like a crown with earrings and Swarovski rhinestones all over it. And this is what I came up with, and they loved it."

"I had all the stones at home and I just was placing them and I just piled them on and I said, 'If you have the opportunity to do this, you really have to go all out.' So I feel like I did," she continued, adding that she wanted to feel like "a princess."

The limited-edition Minnie Mouse ear headband will be available at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and on ShopDisney.com. There are fewer than 500 Minnie Mouse ear headbands from this collection available while supplies last.

