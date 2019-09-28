Heidi Klum had the most "magical" wedding day.

ET's Denny Directo was with the top model and entrepreneur at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, where she debuted her own design of limited-edition Minnie Mouse ears, and talked about her gorgeous Italian wedding to husband Tom Kaulitz.

"It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn’t want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful," she gushed. "After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn't want to come home."

In early August, Klum and Kaulitz, said "I do" while on a yacht in Capri, Italy. The celebration marked the couple's second wedding, as they had secretly become husband and wife earlier this year.

"So far so good. He's amazing," Klum said of life with her husband, adding that the best part of newlywed life is, "Lots and lots of kissing. Lots! He's amazing. I love him."

Another "magical" day for Klum was her visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, where she showed off her new exclusive Minnie Mouse headband. The sparkly headpiece is part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection, a line of limited-release Mickey ear hats and Minnie ear headbands designed by notable celebrities, designers and artists. While the park offers a variety of headwear ranging from $19.99 and up, Klum's luxury ears are $600 and feature over 150 Swarovski crystals, weighing half a pound.

"I'm still pinching myself. When I got this gig, I was so excited," she expressed. "If you look at my Instagram, you saw all the different sketches that I did, and I thought, it has to be like a crown with earrings and Swarovski rhinestones all over it. And this is what I came up with, and they loved it."

Klum added that she created her own version at home, painting and adding the rhinestones to her design. "And I said, 'If you have the opportunity to do this, you really have to go all out.' So I feel like I did," adding that she wanted to feel like "a princess" and might have more designs up her sleeve.

While she has a lot of projects in the works -- she's returning as a judge for season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions -- she's also hoping to spend some time with her four kids -- Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou Samuel, 9 -- and travel the world with them.

"I really want to take my children to India next year," she shared. "I love traveling with them and showing them the world. Last year, we went to China. I always wanted to see the Great Wall of China, and I've also traveled all over India, and they really loved going to China. So now they are really into going to India. So that it going to be our next destination."

The limited-edition Minnie Mouse ear headband will be available at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and on ShopDisney.com. There are fewer than 500 Minnie Mouse ear headbands from this collection available while supplies last.

