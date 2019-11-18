Helen Hunt is doing well and is back at work following her frightening car crash back in October.

ET's Nischelle Turner joined Hunt and her longtime friend and co-star Paul Reiser on the set of their upcoming Mad About You revival, and the actress reflected on the collision that flipped the vehicle she was riding in and sent her to the hospital.

"It was scary," Hunt shared. "I'm grateful to be here with my friend."

"Me too!" Reiser shared.

On Oct. 16, LAPD told ET that police responded to a traffic collision on the 4800 block of San Vicente Boulevard at the corner of Tremaine Avenue in Los Angeles involving two vehicles. The SUV Hunt was riding in was flipped onto its side, and she was taken to the hospital to get checked for injuries.

Following the accident, ET learned that Hunt was at home recovering and sustained no serious injuries. She later shared an update with fans in the form of a snapshot of her and Reiser, which she captioned, "Back at work. 🙏🏽"

The pair are indeed back at it, filming the eagerly anticipated revival series, and the pair gave ET an exclusive tour of the set while dishing on the upcoming comeback.

"We agreed for 20 solid years that it was a terrible idea, we must never do it," Hunt said. "Then, I don't know, Will & Grace was good and we realized that our [characters'] daughter -- who was born the last year of the original show -- would be leaving home and so suddenly [an] empty nest seemed like [something] we could write about."

"Plus, if we waited any longer we would be dead," Reiser joked.

"It would be a really slow reboot," Hunt added with a laugh.

The Mad About You revival series debuts Nov. 20 on Spectrum On Demand. Check out the video below for more on the long-awaited series.

