Lifestyle

Here's How to Decorate Your Home Like One of the 'Real Housewives' This Christmas

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How to Decorate Your Home Like One of the 'Real Housewives' This Christmas
Donato Sardella/Getty Images

While we might not have the budget to live quite as lavishly as some of our favorite Real Housewives stars do, we can at least decorate our homes to feel as if they're straight from Bravo's dreamy, drama-ridden universe. And thanks to a recent Amazon live stream -- which featured Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards sharing her favorite holiday prep goodies from the retailer -- we have all the product inspo we need to perfect a Christmas design aesthetic that's Housewife-approved.

As part of Amazon's Influencer Program, Richards took to the retailer's live stream to share some must-have holiday essentials -- including everything from winter looks and festive table decor to seasonal wreaths and a number of other elegant accents.

"So, today, I'm going to show you some of my favorite items before the holiday season so we can be prepared before the rush," said Richards while introducing the live. "We have some festive looks for you, some fun decor stuff -- everything that you are going to need."

Some of her favorite finds included a plush Eddie Bauer throw blanket, a Keurig coffee maker, a holiday scented candle from NEST Fragrances and stemless holiday wine glasses, among others.

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards-approved decor products that will help you to decorate your home like one of the Real Housewives this Christmas -- plus a few other decoration dupes inspired by the home of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Need more product inspiration ahead of the holiday season? Check out the Kyle Richards go-to 24K Amazon beauty essential, and shop the best holiday decor deals from Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Burgundy and Ivory Knit Christmas Stockings
Burgundy and Ivory Knit Christmas Stockings
Amazon
Burgundy and Ivory Knit Christmas Stockings
Dress up your home's fireplace or mantle with these cozy, color-coordinated stockings that are Kyle Richards-approved.
$37 AT AMAZON
Holiday Time Pre-Lit Flocked Frisco Pine Christmas Tree
Pre-Lit Flocked Frisco Pine Christmas Tree
Walmart
Holiday Time Pre-Lit Flocked Frisco Pine Christmas Tree
This frosted Christmas tree mirrors the style of the one pictured in several Christmas-centric Instagram photos posted by Kyle Richards last year. Plus, it adds a cozy, wintery vibe to any home.
$69 AT WALMART
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
Fill up your favorite space with the smells of the holiday season thanks to this NEST Fragrances candle.
$44 AT AMAZON
SARO LIFESTYLE Couleurs du Monde Charger Plate
SARO LIFESTYLE Couleurs du Monde Charger Plate
Amazon
SARO LIFESTYLE Couleurs du Monde Charger Plate
This classically designed charger plate can elevate any tablescape -- especially during the holidays.
$21 AT AMAZON
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece
Cozy up in this plush, checkered fleece throw from Eddie Bauer.
$30$27 AT AMAZON
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Make your winter mornings even better with a piping hot cup of coffee -- courtesy of this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, of course.
$80 $75 AT AMAZON
Silver Plated Candle Menorah
Silver Plated Candle Menorah
Amazon
Silver Plated Candle Menorah
Add an elegant touch to any corner of your home with this festive Silver Plated Candle Menorah from Amazon.
$25$13 AT AMAZON
O'lucio Swiss Dot Linen Dinner Napkins
O'lucio Swiss Dot Linen Dinner Napkins
Amazon
O'lucio Swiss Dot Linen Dinner Napkins
These dotted napkins are perfect for Thanksgiving use, holiday parties, Christmas Day dinner and beyond.
$42 AT AMAZON
Benson Mills Harvest Legacy Damask Fabric Tablecloth
Benson Mills Harvest Legacy Damask Fabric Tablecloth
Amazon
Benson Mills Harvest Legacy Damask Fabric Tablecloth
Sure, this tablecloth might seem more seasonally suited for autumn -- but with its gold coloring, it can add any elegant touch to any tablescape, regardless of the season.
$21 AT AMAZON
Lenox Holiday 4-Piece Stemless Wine Glasses
Lenox Holiday 4-Piece Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Lenox Holiday 4-Piece Stemless Wine Glasses
Indulge in a more spirited holiday season with these stemless (and totally festive) wine glasses.
$40 AT AMAZON
Battery Operated Timer Candles
Battery Operated Timer Candles
Amazon
Battery Operated Timer Candles
Create a cozy and warm ambience (without the hassle of a real flame) with these battery operated timer candles.
$16 AT AMAZON
Holiday Lane Shine Bright Ornaments
Holiday Lane Shine Bright Ornaments
Macy's
Holiday Lane Shine Bright Ornaments
As with most things in the Real Housewives universe, its stars like to go big and all out -- even with their ornaments. These golden and glittery bulbs mirror the style seen on Kyle Richards' Christmas tree last year.
$106$52 AT MACY'S
Nordic Style Marble Gold Inlay Dinner Plates
Nordic Style Marble Gold Inlay Dinner Plates
Amazon
Nordic Style Marble Gold Inlay Dinner Plates
Set an undeniably stylish table with these marble and gold dinner plates.
$40 AT AMAZON

If you can't get enough of the Real Housewives squad, then consider this your early Christmas miracle -- Peacock's first original holiday movie, The Housewives of the North Pole, is set to premiere on the streaming service Dec. 9.

Starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (of Breaking Bad fame), this festive programming will kickstart your holiday season off on the right foot -- and feature plenty of neighborhood drama too. Sign up for Peacock below to watch the moment it debuts.

Sign Up Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Shop Cozy Decor From Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection

How to Watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Is Here!

 