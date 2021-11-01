While we might not have the budget to live quite as lavishly as some of our favorite Real Housewives stars do, we can at least decorate our homes to feel as if they're straight from Bravo's dreamy, drama-ridden universe. And thanks to a recent Amazon live stream -- which featured Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards sharing her favorite holiday prep goodies from the retailer -- we have all the product inspo we need to perfect a Christmas design aesthetic that's Housewife-approved.

As part of Amazon's Influencer Program, Richards took to the retailer's live stream to share some must-have holiday essentials -- including everything from winter looks and festive table decor to seasonal wreaths and a number of other elegant accents.

"So, today, I'm going to show you some of my favorite items before the holiday season so we can be prepared before the rush," said Richards while introducing the live. "We have some festive looks for you, some fun decor stuff -- everything that you are going to need."

Some of her favorite finds included a plush Eddie Bauer throw blanket, a Keurig coffee maker, a holiday scented candle from NEST Fragrances and stemless holiday wine glasses, among others.

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards-approved decor products that will help you to decorate your home like one of the Real Housewives this Christmas -- plus a few other decoration dupes inspired by the home of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Need more product inspiration ahead of the holiday season? Check out the Kyle Richards go-to 24K Amazon beauty essential, and shop the best holiday decor deals from Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and more.

Holiday Lane Shine Bright Ornaments Macy's Holiday Lane Shine Bright Ornaments As with most things in the Real Housewives universe, its stars like to go big and all out -- even with their ornaments. These golden and glittery bulbs mirror the style seen on Kyle Richards' Christmas tree last year. $106 $52 AT MACY'S Buy Now

If you can't get enough of the Real Housewives squad, then consider this your early Christmas miracle -- Peacock's first original holiday movie, The Housewives of the North Pole, is set to premiere on the streaming service Dec. 9.

Starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (of Breaking Bad fame), this festive programming will kickstart your holiday season off on the right foot -- and feature plenty of neighborhood drama too. Sign up for Peacock below to watch the moment it debuts.

