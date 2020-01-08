Here's Who in the 'Modern Family' Cast Wants a Spinoff

Modern Family is coming to a close -- but that doesn't mean the cast is ready for it to end.

Nearly everyone in the cast seemed interested in a possible spinoff when the subject was broached at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. While Reid Ewing and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons proudly shot their hands up as cast members interested in a spinoff -- "I need a job," Ewing joked -- stars like Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and more also expressed interest.

"Does the spinoff get as good as Modern Family?" Bowen asked, listing her incredible cast and crew, hours and more as draws to come back for more. "Then yeah. I'd do anything, sure."

"This show does ruin you," Ty Burrell chimed in. "The people, the quality of the material, the hours, frankly, everything about it, it's going to make it hard to follow this job."

Reports surfaced last year that a Modern Family spinoff was in the works, however, executive producer Steve Levitan told reporters on Wednesday that "there are no plans." He and the Modern Family writers have instead been focused on wrapping up the series for the last year and a half.

"We didn't really know from an early point [how it would end]. It sort of depended on which season we ended on. Had we ended it on last season, it would have revolved around the birth of the new babies, but we went past that point. We were in unchartered territory," he explained. "It was something we had been thinking about for a year and a half… we talked about it all the time, the places we could end."

"I am super sad it's ending, but of course looking for the next thing... That's our job, to keep acting," Sofia Vergara said. "But I'm going to be sad. ...It's a very high standard now. I don't think anything will be as good or better than Modern Family."

"It's an incredible alchemy of ...coming together. It's a rare thing. It's the old cliche of lightning in a bottle," Levitan expressed. "I can't tell you how many times we were on set doing something… even our worst days were the best days you wish for, and we knew it at the time. We would stop and look at each other and say, 'How lucky are we?'"

The show's young stars like Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez experienced some of the tougher times -- going through puberty on TV.

"I think it's really difficult," Winter said, noting that the millions of viewers tuning in each week "think they know you." "Rico, Nolan and I changed a lot over 11 years. I especially hated the year I had braces... It's definitely difficult, but we have a great support in each other."

Sarah Hyland, meanwhile, has seasons she looks back on with less fondness because of her health issues, revealing that in seasons four and five, she gained weight and had "Prednisone face."

"People love to attack women especially, and I think Ariel is such an amazing woman and has always been so mature and handles it with such grace and poise. Between the two of us, we've really gone and tackled them with all our spokes and whit," she said.

As for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Stonestreet, the pair are happy they could be part of bringing a same-sex relationship to screen.

"I do think that putting a gay couple in the forefront and not having it be a sidekick and having them be an integrated part of the family... it was revolutionary back then," Ferguson noted. "I don't think it's as revolutionary now."

"I hope that Mitch and Cam opened the door [for more same-sex relationships on TV]," he added.

"Or a spinoff!" Stonestreet suggested.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Its series finale will air on April 8.

