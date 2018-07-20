Here's Why Miley Cyrus Deleted Everything On Her Instagram (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus is taking a "long needed break" -- but it's not from Liam Hemsworth!

Fans started speculating earlier this week that the two split following a report claiming they had broken up after the 25-year-old singer deleted everything on her Instagram. But ET exclusively learned on Thursday that Cyrus and Hemsworth are very much together. Now, we're breaking down all the reasons why she decided to purge her account.

"When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why," a source tells ET. "But her decision to do it wasn't earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it's healthy."

The source says that Cyrus' Instagram break is only temporary, however, and she'll be back when she feels the time is right.

"She doesn't like getting stuck in a particular mold. She is working on new music and plans to come back with a brand new Instagram, with photos to promote her new music," the source says. "She enjoys being a renegade and she likes to form her own style and when she is ready she will do it again."

"She loves change and doesn't feel like the same person she was when she started this account," the source adds. "She wants her new account to reflect the new Miley."

No word yet on when Cyrus will announce a new single (or, even better, a full-length album!), but she teased a return to music last month when she shared a photo of herself in the studio with her father, Billy Ray.

"Stan Legends," the former Disney star captioned the photo. She tagged her father, along with Miike Snow lead singer Andrew Wyatt, leading fans to believe both could be involved in her new music.

As we patiently wait to hear more, watch the video below for the latest on Cyrus and Hemsworth's wedding plans.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

