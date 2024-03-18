Chelsea DeBoer is looking back at her time on Teen Mom 2, as well as the life and career she's built for herself in the days since.

Ahead of the second season of her HGTV series, Down Home Fab, Chelsea recently spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her memories of Teen Mom 2 and who she still keeps in touch with from the show.

"After I left that, I was just ready to leave it behind. But, of course, I see clips online," Chelsea shared. "These girls were a huge part of a very important part of my life as well."

Chelsea -- who was known by her maiden name, Chelsea Houska, on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 -- explained, "We kind of all went through the same thing together at the same time, and even if I don't talk to these girls all the time, my heart is still with them."

"That was a hard thing to go through publicly, we were young and naive," she added. "So I still care about all of those girls so much, and I just wish them so, so well."

During her 10 seasons on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea starred alongside a number of other women whose lives were documented on the series, including Jenelle Eason, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

"The only girl I kind of keep up with is Kail, like in texts," Chelsea added, referring to former co-star Kailyn. "But I follow a lot of the girls on social media, so I definitely follow along on there... [and] I would be so down to grab dinner or get together with some of the girls."

After leaving Teen Mom 2 in 2020, she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, found their way to HGTV and began production on Down Home Fab, a home renovation reality docuseries that showcases their own personal design styles and sensibilities.

"I feel so excited," she shared about the renovations featured in the show's forthcoming second season. "I feel like the projects are better. I feel like we are more confident. I just feel like it is definitely a level up."

The new projects see the couple "step out of our comfort zone" and put their skills to the test, which Chelsea says has "allowed us to get a little bit more creative... I feel like we're having a lot more fun, we're showing ourselves, and we're just enjoying the process."

Chelsea and Cole first met in 2014, when Chelsea was a single mother to her daughter, Aubree, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Chelsea and Cole wound up tying the knot in 2016, and welcomed three more children together, son Watson in January 2017, daughter Layne in August 2018, and daughter Walker in January 2021.

Now, the pair work side-by-side on Down Home Fab -- an experience Chelsea says she values and treasures.

"I feel like it's fun for us and it works for us," she said. "I do think people are different, some people probably can't stand the thought of being with their partner everyday 24/7. But I feel like, for us, it does work."

"We make it fun, we have fun together, and anytime we have anything going on, even if it's stressful, we just try to make it fun," Chelsea added. "We want to have a good time with what we're doing. We are actually loving this and show it does make it easier that we are actually enjoying it."

"I feel like we rely on each other," Cole chimed in. "We truly like to be together, so it is fun to be able to get to do this with my wife. It's amazing."

Down Home Fab season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and streams the same day on Max.

