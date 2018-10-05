Hilaria Baldwin Carries 4-Month-Old Son Romeo on the Red Carpet

Hilaria Baldwin brought a special date to the Hamptons International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old mom of four brought the newest addition to her brood, 4-month-old Romeo, to the red carpet for The Kindergarten Teacher in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday.

The mother-son duo posed on the carpet, where Hilaria kept it casual in an all-black leggings and T-shirt look. For his part, Romeo rocked a striped cap and a blue outfit as he hung out on his mom’s chest in a camouflage carrier, keeping his face hidden.

Hilaria was joined by her husband, Alec Baldwin -- with whom she also shares Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, and Leonardo, 2 -- on the carpet. Alec, the 60-year-old co-chair of the board of directors for the festival, sported khakis, a brown blazer and dark shirt for the night out.

The couple also posed with the film’s star, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her actor husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

The night out came just a day after Hilaria shared an adorable snap of Romeo and Leo on Instagram.

“Leo is saying ‘here mommy!’ ...then when I would take the baby back, he would say ‘my baby!’ ...and take him again 😂...baby catch👶⚾️????” she captioned the sweet pic of the boys.

Hilaria has been very open on social media about working to get her pre-baby body back. Earlier this week, she shared a pic collage of her at nine months pregnant, 12-days post-birth, and four-and-a-half months after welcoming Romeo.

“The recovery from baby number 4 continues,” she wrote alongside the pics. “I share my journey and posts here because I believe so strongly that smart exercise, good eating, and a calm mind = healthy body. And I want you to experience it too because life is so worth living to its max...and you are so worth it.”

Earlier in the summer, Hilaria was accused of Photoshopping her body in a different social media post, something she vehemently denied in an Instagram video.

“If you know me, I’m totally against all of that and have been an advocate for appearing natural. It’s a shame that people are so accustomed to fake, that they want to see it everywhere,” she wrote in part. “I teach health because I want you to be happy and healthy. I believe life is both too long and too short to not be. I see the potential in everyone, and believe in my method and I want to help as many as possible. If you would like, take my hand in this quest for feeling good and treating your body well. If not, it is ok too...but don’t cheapen my message by saying silly things. Just move on to somewhere else.”

