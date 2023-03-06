Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today,' Shares That Daughter Hope Was in the ICU
Hoda Kotb has returned to her home at the Today show. On Monday Kotb and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie both returned to the NBC morning show after extended absences.
Kotb, who had previously been away due to a "family health matter," gave viewers some insight into her absence from the news desk, saying, "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week. I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."
Without sharing the reason for her daughter's hospitalization, Kotb added, "When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. I'm grateful for the doctors, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you, who were there every single day."
Kotb is mom to daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3. On Monday she also took to her Instagram, sharing the Christopher Reeve quote, "Once you choose hope, anything's possible."
Kotb's last live appearance on the Today show took place on Feb. 17 and she also appeared in a pre-recorded segment of the fourth hour of the show with Jenna Bush Hager on Feb. 20, President's Day. Her pre-recorded interview also aired on Friday's episode. Co-anchor Craig Melvin previously shared that Kotb was "OK" and dealing with a "family health matter" amid speculation about her absence.
Guthrie was also absent from the Today show for part of the week after testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving in the middle of an episode last week.
