Hoda Kotb is very grateful to have met her Today co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford.

While talking about Gifford leaving the NBC morning show this upcoming April, Kotb gushed about the impact that the iconic TV personality has had on her life.

"I met Kathie Lee, and I got to sit next to a television legend and that doesn’t happen in your lifetime,” Kotb told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show. "We’ve been together for 11 years.”

Kotb, 54, also credited Gifford, 65, for her the best parts of her personal life.

"The show was a blast, and I just said to Kath the other day, I said, ‘You know what’s funny? I feel like every good thing in my life happened after she and I met,’” Kotb noted. "I got to go speak at some event -- because I worked with Kath, they asked me to speak -- and I happened to have met my boyfriend there, who I’m with today. Because I met my boyfriend, we adopted Haley... I got to live all these cool dreams after meeting her.”

Kotb has since gone on to join Savannah Guthrie in the Today show's earlier hours, and the pair recently celebrated their one-year anniversary after becoming the first two female co-anchors of the NBC morning show.

"It actually rolled up and they said, ‘You know, today’s the year anniversary,’ and I said, ‘Of what?’ They said, ‘You guys have been sitting next to each other for an entire year,’” Kotb shared with Fallon. "And it just reminded me, you know when you’re a kid and you loved doing something and all of the sudden the hours passed and you’re like, ‘Wait, it’s already dinner time?’ It kind of feels like that with this job. The year just flew.”

She also gushed about Guthrie, saying, "My admiration for her deepens every day. There’s certain people, the more you know them, the more you like them… She’s an amazing person.”

Kotb recently opened up to ET about Gifford’s possible replacement. Watch the video to see what she said:

