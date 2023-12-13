These are things grandma and grandpa still don't have.
Grandma and Grandpa tend to shower their loved ones with gifts. They've amassed a lifetime of belongings after all, and maybe that's made them pretty great at giving thoughtful gifts. So when it's time to focus on them, it's key to get a gift you know will warm their hearts.
We found holiday gift ideas for your grandmother and grandfather, no matter their interests, that they likely don't have yet. Find festive scented candles for the homebody, new duds for the fashionable, sentimental gifts for the nostalgic and more that you or your children can gift them. Some, like a Clue Luxury Edition Board Game, may even become new family heirlooms.
Below, shop our picks for the best holiday gifts that grandparents will love before holiday shipping deadlines close in. These gifts from Williams Sonoma, Minted and more work for a variety of budgets. Some can even be personalized with their monogram or family birthstones.
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle
Three cheers for Grandma! This stunning candle smells like a glass of champagne — in the best way. It has notes of pomelo, sparkling wine and woody oak.
Draper James Striped Quarter Zip Sweater in Mariner Stripe
This cozy nautical sweater from Reese Witherspoon's brand keeps selling out, so now is the time to buy.
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner 2
They will be comfy in this bestselling pair of Allbirds. These sneakers are made with wool for a unique look.
Smeg White Ultimate Bundle
Upgrade their kitchen appliances with this ultimate Smeg bundle. It comes with a Coffee Grinder, Drip Coffee Maker, Two-Slice Toaster, Electric Kettle and Citrus Juicer in a retro style.
Minted One Perfect Year Custom Photo Art
Fill this frame with a picture of their grandkids during every month of the year for a sentimental gift.
Frontgate Clue Luxury Edition Board Game
This luxury edition of Clue is fun for the grandkids, too, and looks cool sitting out. It'll easily become a family heirloom.
Minted Mr. & Mrs. Claus Ornaments
This cute gift for Grandma and Grandpa features Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Eve's Addiction Custom Birthstone Family Tree Necklace
This family tree pendant necklace holds nine birthstones for the most thoughtful — especially if there's a new grandkid on the way.
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement
Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion. Grandma will be delighted to have these delivered to her doorstep.
The One in a Million Wine
If your grandparents are into wine, they'll be impressed by this gift. It's a bold red wine from Napa Valley that's available only in extremely limited quantities.
KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle
Treat your grandmother to a sweetly-colored kettle from KitchenAid in a throwback shade — an essential for any tea-lover or coffee drinker.
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
Give your grandma the opportunity for her to pass along her wisdom to you. It's the gift that keeps giving!
Highland Duds Dillon Long Sleeve Flannel Shacket
This could easily become Grandpa's new favorite flannel shirt. It's thick enough to function as a light jacket when the weather warms up.
Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
She brings sunshine to your life and now you can bring the same brightness to her kitchen with this sunny enameled cast iron from Martha Stewart. It's a great gift that keeps giving because you'll get some future delicious meals out of it.
BeeGreen Customized Monogram Tote Bag
Personalized gifts always feel thoughtful, and we love this monogrammed tote with its inner zip pouch and button closure. It's a useful gift they'll absolutely adore.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: