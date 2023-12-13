Grandma and Grandpa tend to shower their loved ones with gifts. They've amassed a lifetime of belongings after all, and maybe that's made them pretty great at giving thoughtful gifts. So when it's time to focus on them, it's key to get a gift you know will warm their hearts.

We found holiday gift ideas for your grandmother and grandfather, no matter their interests, that they likely don't have yet. Find festive scented candles for the homebody, new duds for the fashionable, sentimental gifts for the nostalgic and more that you or your children can gift them. Some, like a Clue Luxury Edition Board Game, may even become new family heirlooms.

Below, shop our picks for the best holiday gifts that grandparents will love before holiday shipping deadlines close in. These gifts from Williams Sonoma, Minted and more work for a variety of budgets. Some can even be personalized with their monogram or family birthstones.

Smeg White Ultimate Bundle Williams Sonoma Smeg White Ultimate Bundle Upgrade their kitchen appliances with this ultimate Smeg bundle. It comes with a Coffee Grinder, Drip Coffee Maker, Two-Slice Toaster, Electric Kettle and Citrus Juicer in a retro style. $1,150 Shop Now

