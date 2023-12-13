Holly Madison is expanding her true crime empire on ID.

ET can exclusively reveal that Madison will roll out a new true crime series on the network, Lethally Blonde. The six episode series -- which premieres March 25 -- "offers insight into tragic stories ripped straight from the headlines, exposing the dark side of people pursuing beauty and fame."

For this series, Madison will explore cases of people who had their sights set on Hollywood, but found themselves in a world that exploits their sexuality.

Lethally Blonde will focus on a number of stories including the suspicious death of Penthouse Pet of the Year Marjorie Lee Thoreson, a young runaway who was made to use her body to survive in Los Angeles; Kimberly Pandelios, an aspiring model who disappeared after a lingerie shoot with a mysterious photographer; Lauren Wambles, an adult film star who alongside her boyfriend got involved with drug trafficking; Courtney Clenney, a fitness influencer turned OnlyFans star who was charged with the death of her boyfriend; Crystal Mangum, who rose to infamy after making false accusations against the Duke Men's Lacrosse team; and Timothy Boham, the young man for the Midwest who became a porn star before going down a path that ended in murder.

Madison's hit series, The Playboy Murders is also set to return on Jan. 22 for season 2. The series finds the former Playmate "recounting the shocking intersection of murder and mystery within the world of the popular adult men’s magazine, Playboy."

ET has the first look at the trailer, that explores the mystique behind the chilling circumstances that claimed the lives of some Playmates, and set others down a dark path. This season will explore the cases of Sandy Bentley, Dorothy Stratten, Laurie Bambenek, Victoria Vetri, Paula Sladewksi, and Melonie Haller.

The premiere episode will explore the case of Jill Ann Spaulding, the professional poker player turned Playboy model who wrote a tell-all memoir exposing the secrets of the mansion, before becoming involved in a deadly love triangle.

"I'm honored to continue working with ID in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life," Madison says in a statement. "We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explore obsession and murder that tragically affected so many. Being able to relate to their journey, I love ID’s victim focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events. While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories."

The Playboy Murders season 2 premieres Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. and Lethally Blonde premieres March 25 at 10 p.m., both on the ID channel.

