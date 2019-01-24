Tyler Henry is back for some of his biggest readings... ever.

ET has your exclusive first look at the new season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, which features some of the show’s most famous guests yet.

“My job is to bring messages of healing, closure and hope to as many people as I can,” Tyler says in the trailer.

Tyler is definitely bringing the messages to a lot of people this season. The list of stars getting readings this time around is a doozy: Rebel Wilson, Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel, Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Macklemore, Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, The Goldberg’s Wendi McLendon-Covey, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Hills’ Spencer Pratt, Steve-O from Jackass, Anne Heche and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from Jersey Shore all get help from the clairvoyant medium.

Check out the full first look here:

Tyler seemingly helps Tamra get some insight into her strained relationship with her college-aged daughter; the pair has only spoken on-and-off since Tamra divorced her ex-husband, Simon Barney, years ago.

“I know in my heart, she’s gonna come back,” Tamra tells Tyler through tears.

Viewers will also get a look at Tyler’s life beyond readings this season. He’ll meet up with Dr. Drew Pinsky to take a medical scan so Dr. Drew can “know what’s going on in your brain.” Plus, the series follows him to his sold-out nationwide readings, award show appearances and fan encounters.

Hollywood Medium’s new season premieres Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

