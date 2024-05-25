Here's a question for ya filthy animals: Want to live in Kevin McCallister's home? Now you can! The famous house featured in Home Alone hit the market for the first time in 12 years, and it'll run ya a cool $5.25 million.

The folks over at Chicago-based Dawn McKenna Group at Coldwell Banker Realty have the listing in Winnetka, Illinois, just 37 minutes north of Chicago. "While much of the home will look familiar," the realtors explain, "you won't believe what the sellers have done to transform this famous home, nearly doubling the livable footage and adding a state of the art sport court!"

In the group's marketing video, realtors exclaim that the Illinois home is "a piece of American history" and "arguably one of the most famous houses in the world."

It's true.

After the camera takes the viewers inside, one of the realtors is seen standing at the bottom of the staircase. She then cleverly asks, "Does this look familiar to you?" as she points to the famous stairs Macaulay Culkin's character once used as a slide for his sled. It's also the stairs where McCallister fought off the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv (portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) by hilariously swinging two gallons of paint on their unsuspecting heads.

One of the home's many upgrades includes an open kitchen floor plan -- "No more compartmentalized kitchen in this house," a realtor says -- and a bonus sunroom. The house is full of surprises, like a state-of-the-art basketball court below a fully-renovated basement.

A fan poses in front of the iconic house featured in Home Alone on Nov. 27, 2021. - Getty

Culkin became a worldwide phenomenon after he landed the role in the 1990 Christmas classic. Culkin's younger brother, Succession star Kieran Culkin, also appeared in the film as McCallister's bed-wetting cousin.

Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus, became an instant hit and, to this day, is a holiday staple. According to reports, the movie's budget was $18 million, and the film went on to gross a whopping $476 million at the box office worldwide. The film would spawn a number of sequels, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The films also gave birth to two of the most iconic scenes in film history: Culkin screaming in pain after slapping aftershave on his face (which was actually improvised) and Catherine O'Hara screaming "KEVIN!" before she faints.

O'Hara's famous scream was parodied in 2021 in a Chase Bank commercial featuring, naturally, Kevin Hart.

