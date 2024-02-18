Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested after a suspected DUI in La Quinta, California.

According to arrest records from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office obtained by ET, the 42-year-old Home Improvement actor was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center early Saturday morning on charges of felony DUI with at least three priors and misdemeanor contempt of court. TMZ was first to report the arrest.

According to the outlet, officials said that officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly driven by Bryan, just after 2 a.m. after seeing the car, which they believed to have been involved in an earlier collision.

After speaking with the driver, cops told TMZ that the actor allegedly "showed signs of impairment" that led to him being taken away in handcuffs. It's currently unclear if a breathalyzer or field sobriety exam was taken.

Bryan will appear in court on April 23 in connection to the incident. He previously was booked for a DUI in May 2020. He pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program, due to his past DUI arrests in 2004, 2007 and 2017.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The arrest comes less than six months after he pleaded guilty to felony assault after being arrested in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

The actor's attorney, John Kolego, confirmed to ET at the time that Bryan plead guilty to a felony assault stemming from a previous incident. He also admitted to "recklessly causing physical injury."

"Zachary Ty Bryan accepted this resolution to spare his family any more pain and move on," Bryan's lawyer stated.

ET previously learned that at 6 p.m. local time on Friday, July 28, Eugene Police received a report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Bryan, had left the location.

Eugene Police subsequently found Bryan in the area, and he was put into custody at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree under the APA (Abuse Prevention Act), due to the fact that he'd already had a restraining order filed against him by the victim stemming from a previous incident.

As part of his deal, Bryan was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation -- instead of the possible 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, which could have been the outcome had he not pleaded guilty.

In October 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report following an incident with Johnnie Faye Cartwright -- a woman who he'd been romantically involved with during his marriage to his ex-wife Carly Matros.

Cartwright alleged Bryan was abusive in the month leading up to the incident and claimed in the report that Bryan woke her up to find out what happened to his cell phone charger, "pulled her hair," punched her in the face, and "choked her" for approximately 45 seconds.

Bryan told the outlet that the arrest "got so blown out of proportion." He claimed that Cartwright, whom he began seeing when he was married, was upset over his "double life" and things escalated because they'd both "been drinking too much."

Bryan ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of probation and attendance in a violence intervention. He was additionally ordered to have no contact with Cartwright and to not "buy, possess or consume alcoholic beverages" or be in any place that sells or serves alcohol as a principal purpose.

RELATED CONTENT: