How Bob Odenkirk's Wife Naomi Found the Real Craigslist Ad That Inspired 'No Hard Feelings' (Exclusive)
While Sony Pictures' new comedy, No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, may seem absurd, there is some truth to it.
In the movie, Lawrence plays Maddie Barker, who is on the brink of losing her home. This is when she finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy Becker (Feldman), out of his shell before college. Maddie has one summer to make this happen.
Produced in part by Bob Odenkirk and his wife, Naomi Odenkirk's, production company, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, the couple attended the New York City premiere of No Hard Feelings at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, and revealed to ET's Rachel Smith that the idea for this movie actually came from a real Craigslist ad that Naomi found.
"It's Naomi's big night because she found the Craigslist ad that became this movie," the Better Call Saul star doted on his wife.
Naomi explained that she was "looking in vain for something else" that she couldn't locate on the privately owned classifieds website when she came across the ad. "I widened the search out to 'dysfunctional family relationships' and I found this fossilized Craigslist ad from, like, a decade ago, from middle America in the 'Casual Encounters' section of Craigslist that they don’t even have anymore."
Naomi recalled that there "was so much story in this ad. It was also hilarious."
"That somebody would attempt to do such a thing and put it out there in the world, I just printed it up and brought it in and we immediately started talking about what story would come of this," she shared.
Bob said they started thinking about the "wildest thing you've done for a family member."
To see the extremes some parents will go for their child, check out No Hard Feelings when it hits theaters on Friday, June 23.
