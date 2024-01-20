Josh Radnor is married! On Friday, the How I Met Your Mother star took to Instagram to reveal that not only did he tie the knot to his partner Jordana Jacobs, but their wedding was pretty legendary.

Sharing several photos of the "'snowy bliss-filled weekend' in a post, the sitcom star, 49, told followers that he and Jacobs were married "two weeks ago" at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York.

"I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend," he captioned the carousel of images featuring the newlyweds kissing amid a wintry background. The actor shared his gratitude to his friends and family for making the trip to attend the ceremony, as well as to the couple's photographer (@forgedinthenorth) for their "extraordinary" photos.

Radnor ended his caption with an incredibly sweet note to his wife, writing, "But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

The couple opened up about their love story in a New York Times profile published on Friday, revealing that they met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022. "That's her," Radnor said a voice told him during the trip. "That's your woman."

Dr. Jacobs, a Brooklyn-based clinical psychologist, said that she was having a similar conversation with her heart which told her, "You know that man over there across the room, Josh? You're drawn to him."

Radnor told the Times that he and Jacobs began texting one another immediately after the retreat, beginning a monthlong courting dance over long distance. "We were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made," he said. "Thoughts, feelings, insights."

When he moved to New York City to film Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble, the two began properly dating, which led to Radnor's permanent move to the city and their eventual engagement and wedding.

The Times reveals the couple's vows from the Jan. 6 ceremony, during which Radnor got emotional as he told Jacobs: "I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me. The truth is, I didn't get married until now because I was waiting for you."

The ceremony included Jewish wedding traditions and was led by Jacob Azia, a friend of the couple who is a Universal Life Church minister.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

