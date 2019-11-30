The stars are feeling grateful this Thanksgiving.

Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more got to work in the kitchen on Thursday, but for Jennifer Aniston, the holiday was a chance to stick it to Jimmy Kimmel.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share how she switched things up for her Friendsgiving celebration this year: with a plate full of enchiladas. After getting criticized for serving traditional Thanksgiving food at her annual gathering by Kimmel, who claimed her party turned his normal Thanksgiving feast into "leftovers," Aniston decided to give the late night host what he wanted.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she captioned a post featuring the dish she made for Kimmel, and his hilarious reaction.

Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux, was one of many celebs who attended her annual dinner. Others included Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, as seen in pics shared to Theroux's Instagram Stories:

"Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," he wrote over one of the snaps.

A source tells ET that despite Aniston and Theroux's split, "there is still a lot of love between the two." "Justin and Jennifer have always stayed in touch, have a lot of mutual friends and really enjoy one another," the source says. "They realized before it was too late that their relationship wasn’t working, but wanted to maintain their friendship, so they called it quits."

Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Aniston's Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, showed off her gorgeous table. "Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine... 🦃🍷Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community ❤️ #thanksgiving," she wrote on Thursday.

Teigen was also all about creating a meal to remember -- and even put her daughter, Luna, to work...

Instagram

don’t turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/tRkx5vahvp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2019

...while the Hadid sisters teamed up to create a festive feast.

Instagram

As it turned out, Gigi whipped up a whole lot of treats for a Friendsgiving celebration that also included Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. The group, along with a few other friends, posed for a fun group shot that commemorated the occasion.

Martha Hunt/Instagram

Meanwhile, Hunt also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Swift that she captioned, "Thankful for friends."

Jonathan Scott was enjoying his day with new girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, sharing a series of pics (including a sweet selfie) to his Instagram:

The day was also about family for Kim Kardashian West, who amid Thanksgiving preps, took a moment to share sweet photos with her kids.

Khloe Kardashian started her morning off early in the gym.

Instagram

Kevin Hart also spent the morning getting in a good workout. "We are stronger together," he wrote alongside a video of himself and his wife, Eniko, working out. "Health is wealth....We got a good one in this am to justify the heavy amount of eating that’s about to happen!!!! #Harts #LiveLoveLaugh @getvitahustle #VitaHustle."

And Matthew McConaughey made it a priority to give back on Thursday morning. "All servants served. #happythanksgiving," he wrote on Instagram.

See how more celebs celebrated the holiday below:

