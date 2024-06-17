How Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrated Him on Father's Day

Nick Cannon was one celebrated father! On Sunday, The Masked Singer host shared his numerous Father's Day celebrations with his 11 children.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old proud dad posted the moments he spent with his little ones and teens.

Bre Tiesi -- who shares Legendary, 1, with Cannon -- shared a series of pictures of Cannon posing with her and their son. The post also included a cute moment with Cannon in dad mode, doing arts and crafts with their baby boy.

"Happy Father's Day to the most Ncredible father and person! Words can't express the depth of my gratitude and appreciation for you and all that you do for our family. We love you and we will celebrate you today and everyday 🫶🏼," the Selling Sunset star wrote.

Cannon shared another post, where his and Alyssa Scott's daughter, Halo, 1, visited him at work.

"A little Angel named Halo came to visit me at work to wish me a Happy Father’s Day! ❤️❤️❤️," Cannon wrote next to the photo of Halo sitting in his lap while he smiles and holds "Happy Father's Day" balloons. Scott and Cannon are also parents of Zen, who died from brain cancer at five months old in 2021.

Cannon's 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, took the cake for the most hilarious gift. The kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, managed to send pics of him sleeping halfway across the world, so that entertainers in Africa could make a video for him.

"I have no idea how my son Roc did this but this kid literally took a picture of [me] sleeping this morning and some how sent it to Africa. Hilarious and Genius," Cannon wrote.

In addition to the video, Moroccan penned a sweet tribute to his father via Instagram.

"happy father's day dad. i love you so much, and you are the best father ever!. i know this is 20 minutes late, or you could even argue hours, but your the best dad ever, and you have guided me through so much, and making me feel safe, strong, protected, and loved. you are the funniest strongest guy ever. thanks for everything dad, i love you from the bottom and top of my heart! ❤️ #fathersday @nickcannon," the message alongside a picture of Cannon holding Roc and his twin sister, Roe, read.

Cannon also rounded out his Father's Day holiday with a movie date with his oldest.

The tributes kept coming as LaNisha Cole -- who shares daughter Onyx, 1, with Cannon -- posted side-by-side pictures of their daughter by their father, showing off how much they look alike.

"Happy Father's Day Nick (also Onyx's twin)," the model wrote over the image.

Abby De La Rosa -- who shares twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Cannon -- celebrated him with sweet tributes on her Instagram Story.

"Happy Father's Day to the incomparable Nick Cannon," she wrote over a video of the proud dad playing with one of their kids.

"We honor who you are not just today but everyday," she wrote on the next slide.

In another pic, De La Rosa shared a "Happy Father's Day" GIF over a picture of Cannon with their other child.

Cannon also shares Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, with model Brittany Bell, who didn't share a public tribute to the Wild N Out host.

Cannon is no stranger to making time for all his children during the holidays. In April, Cannon went all out as he had Easter celebrations (dressed as the Easter Bunny) for his kids.

The radio personality told ET in November that he was ready for his "favorite time of year," which meant dusting off his Santa Claus suit and making his rounds.

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he quipped, adding that he looked forward to making it a special time of year for his children. "It's all about the kids, so you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days."

