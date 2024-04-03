Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are opening up about their son Zillion's recent diagnosis. The pair chose World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday to share that their 2-year-old little boy has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals," Cannon and De La Rosa wrote on Instagram in a joint post. "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!"

The proud parents went on to praise the little cutie writing, "His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

Cannon and De La Rosa concluded the post by reaching out to other families impacted by autism asking for "a world of acceptance and compassion."

In the accompanying video, Cannon dressed as the Easter bunny plays with Zillion and his twin brother, Zion, and their younger sister, Beautiful, as they do an Easter egg hunt with glowing eggs.

The Mayo Clinic defines ASD as "a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication."

It can cause repetitive behavior and has a wide spectrum of symptoms and severity.

Cannon recently spent Easter with his 11 children. Back in November, the America's Got Talent host told ET that the holidays are his "favorite time of year."

"It's all about the kids, so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff," he told ET ahead of Christmas.

Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, and Golden Sagon, with Brittany Bell; as well as Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion, with podcast co-host Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

RELATED CONTENT: