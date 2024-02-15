Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey had special dates for this year's Valentine's Day. The Masked Singer host and the legendary singer took to Instagram to share how they spent the holiday with their twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

Carey shared two photos of her and Moroccan on their dinner together on her Instagram page, with the 54-year-old dressed in a thick red sweater alongside her son in a black hoodie. Moroccan presses a sweet kiss to his mother's cheek in the first photo while holding a large balloon bearing the words "Love You." Carey is also holding a bundle of balloons as she leans into the show of affection with her eyes closed. In the post's second photo, the duo beams into the camera.

"My funny Valentine 💕💕💕," Carey captioned the two-photo slide.

Cannon posted a similar gallery of him and Monroe on their date. The father-daughter duo enjoyed marshmallow-topped drinks near a stunning wall covered in pink and white roses. The first photo in Cannon's gallery features a shot of two framed photos of the radio show host and his daughter, while the final slide shows Monroe posed underneath a neon slide proclaiming, "All you need is love."

"Best Valentines Date Ever!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Cannon captioned his post.

The father of 12 revealed that his Valentine's Day plans included his second-eldest daughter, Powerful Queen, 3, who he shares with Brittany Bell.

In his Instagram Story, Cannon shared a video of Powerful taken by her mother, where the toddler is dressed adorably in a red Louis Vuitton top and white tutu skirt and surrounded by red balloons. A giant red bear sits in the corner as she dances around a pink gift box bearing her name. "Thank you Dada," Bell wrote on the slide.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon also shared a video of Monroe cracking open a candy-filled heart with her siblings gathered around her, including Moroccan and Bell.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

The comedian and Carey began dating in the early 2000s, getting hitched in April 2008 after a whirlwind romance of six weeks. The couple welcomed their twins in April 2011. The pair wound up getting divorced in 2016.

During an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast last September, the 43-year-old recalled how Carey helped him when he was diagnosed with lupus in 2012.

"She was my rock," Cannon told podcast host Steven Bartlett. "She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness."

The father of 12 described his ex-wife as "the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios."

Cannon praised the superstar for taking on "all of my stuff" while also juggling the duties of being a global sensation and a mother to their young twins. "It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with," he added. "But it definitely brought us closer together."

Cannon shared that because of his battle with lupus, he values his time with his children much more reverently, having wondered if he would be alive for his children and contemplating what his legacy would be when he was sick.

The Daily Cannon host shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Carey, Rise, Powerful, and Golden, with Bell, as well as Beautiful, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo, with Alyssa Scott, along with Legendary, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

He recalled: "Staring up from the hospital bed, staring at the ceiling all alone when everybody else is kicked out, and you gotta be face to face with your higher power, asking all those tough questions. Am I done? A lot of people don't do that because we get caught up in the constant race of just living day to day, but it slowed down for me on many occasions."

"I'm probably reminded of my physical mortality all the time," Cannon added. "And when you're not afraid of dying, you focus on living, you know? Anyone who's ever had a near-death experience or anyone who's been in those quiet places of dealing with thoughts of the afterlife and what this current life was for you, you live the rest of your days differently."

