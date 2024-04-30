Nick Cannon is celebrating his oldest children.

On Tuesday, Monroe and Moroccan -- the twins Cannon shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey -- turned 13, and he took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The proud dad shared a pic with the new teenagers, featuring the trio wearing shirts with the twins' nicknames, "Roc and Roe."

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" Cannon captioned his post. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

"Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad!" he continued. "I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Carey also celebrated the big day by sharing a 360 video that featured her posing with her daughter.

"Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year!!" Carey captioned the clip, before promising in the hashtag that "#RockyToBeFeaturedLater."

While the twins are Carey's only tots, Cannon has several other children. He shares Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole, 1, with LaNisha Cole; Halo, 1, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott's other son, Zen, died from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Cannon makes it a point to spend time with all of his kids, specifically during holidays. When ET spoke to the media personality last May, he opened up about his hopes for his kids.

"Out of all my kids, I'm like, if they want to be in entertainment, that's fine, but that's almost easy," he said. "I want you to do something that's challenging, go outside of the box, so you can see effort and perseverance and those things, because they're a nepo baby. There's advantages to a kid. You're just like, 'Oh, this is natural.'"

That is why, Cannon revealed, he loves watching his kids do non-music related activities.

"That's why I love... to see my kids try sports, because it has nothing to do with anything. It literally is however much work you put in, how hard you go, that's how you'll succeed in that space," he said. "They can learn all of those cool principles through having fun with their friends. I'm hoping for a few athletes. I hope I can be that dad on the sidelines somewhere rooting for them. But, again, if they want to be accountants or equestrians I don't care."

RELATED CONTENT: