It's been nearly a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially left their royal duties -- and a source tells ET the pair are "happier and more relaxed." "They are spending time as a family and taking a break away from the spotlight," the source adds.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, officially exited their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31. The transition came as the couple settled with their 10-month-old son, Archie, in the Los Angeles area. Before then, they had spent time in Canada; their January announcement of their departure from the royal family revealed they'd be splitting their time between North America and the U.K., and working to become financially independent.

"They're reflecting," ET's source says, noting this has been a time for Meghan and Harry to get their bearings as they begin the next chapter. "They are getting a lot of support from friends."

As for what fans can expect from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next chapter, the source reveals that conservation and mental health will remain two key areas that will be the focus of their ongoing humanitarian and charitable work. "They're looking to make a difference in the future," the source notes.

"For now, they're spending time with Archie and planning the next steps for their non-profit," the source adds.

While Harry and Meghan focus on setting down roots for their new life, earlier on Sunday, a source told ET that the duke "misses his family" in the U.K.

Though they've been apart, Harry has been "staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother," the source added.

Harry's family members have been doing their best to manage the coronavirus health crisis in England. His father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus last month, but has since left self-isolation and is in "good health," Clarence House revealed. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile delivered a special address to the nation on Sunday.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal," she said in her speech. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

See more royal news in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry 'Misses His Family' After Official Exit From Royal Duties, Source Says

How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle When She Was Voicing 'Elephant' Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Close British Office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Moved to Los Angeles This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery