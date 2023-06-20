Shemar Moore marked a milestone on Sunday -- his first Father's Day!

In honor of his big day, Jesiree Dizon, the 53-year-old actor's girlfriend and mother of his child, shared a sweet TikTok video full of sweet father-daughter moments.

"Happy First Father's Day, my love," Dizon captioned the video next to a red heart. "Daddy looks good on you."

@_jesiree Happy First Father’s Day, my Love ❤️ Daddy looks good on you ♬ Good Hands - Kylie Morgan

The video, set to Kylie Morgan's "Good Hands" song, opens with a clip of Moore holding little Frankie shortly after her birth and saying, "We made a baby."

Dizon's video continues with clips of Moore cuddling his daughter, giving her kisses as she giggles, and the S.W.A.T. actor singing to his baby girl. The video ends with Moore lifting Frankie in the air and planting a kiss on her.

On his Instagram, Moore shared his girlfriend's video alongside a message about his first Father's Day.

"My first FATHERS DAY …. My boo said it best, Daddy does look good on me 🤷🏽‍♂️😜 @jesiree thank you for giving me the rest of my life. Our little Baby Girl Frankie ❤️❤️," he wrote next to the post.

Moore shared another message where he proudly held up his baby girl and remembered his late mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

"1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her… my mother’s dream was to be a grandmother," he wrote. "God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… “Frankie Moore”… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!! With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it” 🙏🏽🕊️❤️🥰 I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!! 💖."

In January, the Criminal Minds star announced that he and Dizon were expecting their first child. Shortly after, the pair announced the birth of baby Frankie.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes…," the proud dad wrote as he introduced his daughter to the world. "Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthafukkin Moore”!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉."

