Shemar Moore is remembering his late mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, on the three-year anniversary of her death.

The 52-year-old actor, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon last month, took to Instagram to share photos of a family outing to his mother's grave, bringing both Dizon and baby Frankie to visit her late grandmother.

"Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!! I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own…," Moore wrote over a photo of his family at his mother's resting place.

"Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her 'My little miracle’'….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," he continued. "Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20."

While the moment was a somber one, it was also celebratory, with both Moore and Dizon sharing a glass of wine in Marilyn's memory. They also poured one out for Moore's mother and brought one of her signature hats along for the visit. Moore also placed two red roses on his mother's grave, which reads, "this house is my sons' home -- mom."

Moore lost his mother on Feb. 8, 2020. He reflected on her passing not long after in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

"This is real life," Moore said at the time. "Your baby boy is OK, but I'm hurt real bad. It's not a game, it's not a joke, I'm hurting real bad. ... She's gone. This is my whole life, everything I've ever known. I satay stunned. I am heartbroken. Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore was my partner in crime ... my Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I've ever known, everything I've ever worked hard for, 'Mama, here comes that man.' I don't know life without this woman."

He continued, "I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want. But everything I am, everything I've accomplished, is because of this amazing woman. My mother is gone, she ain't here no more, but she's here. I've been quiet because I've been crying a lot. I've been yelling and screaming, 'No, no, no, no, no.' ... We had plans, we were almost there. She was tired."

Although Moore didn't specify how his mother died, he did mention that she suffered from heart issues and multiple sclerosis.

"She's gone and it's killing me," Moore added. "I'm down. I have to figure out the next chapter without my mom. ... I am gonna stand up and I am going to continue to chase my dreams and be somebody ... because that's the boy she raised. I'm gonna miss my mama for the rest of my life."

The S.W.A.T. actor, who called becoming a father his mom's "dream," announced he was expecting his first child with Dizon last month.

"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," Moore told Jennifer Hudson during a January appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

While baby Frankie was due Feb. 8, the same day as Marilyn's death, she did in fact come early, with the couple welcoming their daughter on Jan. 24.

Moore was worried fatherhood may not be in the cards for him, telling Hudson last month, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Frankie is Moore's first child. Dizon, 39, is already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.

