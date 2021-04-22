Shopping

How to Shop for Wedding Rings

By ETonline Staff
Now that you've found the engagement ring, it's time to find the perfect wedding ring before the wedding.

Wedding rings are even more important than the engagement ring as the bands are for the couple. The one each partner chooses will be on the ring finger every day to signify the lifelong partnership, so you want to make sure it's perfect.

Since it is ultimately a fine jewelry piece for daily wear, it's important to figure out what you want -- one that fits your lifestyle, pairs well with the engagement ring (if you have one or choose to pair with it) and, of course, looks good to you!

To help narrow down the wide selection, ET Style has gathered our top picks broken down into four categories: statement, curved, durable and simple.

A statement-making wedding band is one that has no shortage of sparkle and unique style, while a simple design is often seen as minimalist, sleek and classic. A curved band is a popular choice to wear with a center stone engagement ring for a full look that hugs or nests the centerpiece. Finally, a durable band is ideal for those who seek a wedding ring that's not fragile or extravagant. We suggest non-traditional bands from super affordable silicone styles to tough tungsten bands that don't require constant removal and worry.

Ahead, browse our selection of the best men's wedding bands and women's wedding bands.

Statement 

Macy's Men's Diamond Accent Wedding Band in 14k White Gold or Yellow Gold
Macy's Men's Diamond Accent Wedding Band in 14k White Gold or Yellow Gold
Macy's
Macy's Men's Diamond Accent Wedding Band in 14k White Gold or Yellow Gold
A 14k gold band encrusted with round diamonds for the right amount of sparkle. 
$999 AT MACY'S
Monique Lhuillier Woven Baguette Diamond Fashion Ring
Monique Lhuillier Woven Baguette Diamond Fashion Ring
Blue Nile
Monique Lhuillier Woven Baguette Diamond Fashion Ring
A platinum eternity band designed by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. This stunner boasts baguette and round-shaped diamonds in a decorative woven design. 
$2,750 AT BLUE NILE (REGULARLY $5,500)
Ileana Makri Thread 18-karat Gold Sapphire Ring
Ileana Makri Thread 18-karat Gold Sapphire Ring
Net-A-Porter
Ileana Makri Thread 18-karat Gold Sapphire Ring
For a unique look and a pop of color opt for a colored gemstone band, like this 18-karat gold sapphire ring designed by Ileana Makri. Sapphire is said to represent good fortune and harmony. 
$905 AT NET-A-PORTER
Neil Lane Men's Black Diamond Band 1/2 ct tw 14K White Gold
Neil Lane Men's Black Diamond Band 1/2 ct tw 14K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Neil Lane Men's Black Diamond Band 1/2 ct tw 14K White Gold
We love the sophisticated contrast of white gold and black diamonds in this Neil Lane design. 
$2,300 AT KAY JEWELERS

Curved 

Anna Sheffield Triple Baguette Diamond Tiara Yellow Gold Ring
Anna Sheffield Triple Baguette Diamond Tiara Yellow Gold Ring
Ylang23
Anna Sheffield Triple Baguette Diamond Tiara Yellow Gold Ring
Adding a tiara ring atop the engagement ring completes the full wedding ring look, like this beautiful triple baguette diamond number by Anna Sheffield. 
$1,550 AT YLANG23
Joie de Viv Gabriela Apex Diamond Ring
Joie de Viv Gabriela Apex Diamond Ring
Joie de Viv
Joie de Viv Gabriela Apex Diamond Ring
This slim, V-shape 18k gold band from Joie de Viv comes with a row of 0.06 carat diamonds. 
$629 AT JOIE DE VIV
Blue Nile Curved Diamond Guard in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile Curved Diamond Guard in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Curved Diamond Guard in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)
A double nesting wedding band works as a guard for your engagement ring and looks utterly glamorous, too. 
$1,490 AT BLUE NILE
CP Fine Jewelry Vintage Curved Wedding Band
CP Fine Jewelry Vintage Curved Wedding Band
Etsy
CP Fine Jewelry Vintage Curved Wedding Band
We love the vintage look of this art deco-inspired chevron ring, studded with delicate diamonds. 
$236 AND UP AT ETSY

Durable 

Ritani Men's 8mm Tungsten Wedding Ring
Ritani Men's 8mm Tungsten Wedding Ring
Ritani
Ritani Men's 8mm Tungsten Wedding Ring
Tungsten bands are a great choice if you're seeking a durable metal that doesn't break the bank. We love the polished edge and inlay on this Ritani ring for added flair. 
$190 AT RITANI
King Will Basic Men Wedding Black Tungsten Ring
King Will Basic Men Wedding Black Tungsten Ring
Amazon
King Will Basic Men Wedding Black Tungsten Ring
This black tungsten band by King Will has a matte finish and beveled edge. The anti-scratch, hypoallergenic ring is perfect for everyday wearing. 
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON
ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings
ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings
Amazon
ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings
Buy a pack of these highly-rated ThunderFit silicone rings offered in an array of colors to switch or stack together whenever. 
$11 AT AMAZON
Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men
Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men
Amazon
Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men
These best-selling silicone bands from Forthee are made from medical grade silicone that's safe for sensitive skin. The internal breathable grooves help let air flow in and moisture out.
$7 AND UP AT AMAZON

Simple

David Yurman Beveled Titanium Band
David Yurman Beveled Titanium Band
Nordstrom
David Yurman Beveled Titanium Band
This David Yurman beveled band is timeless. Plus, titanium is a tough metal that'll withstand wear. 
$350 AT NORDSTROM
Jared Diamond Eternity Band 1/3 ct tw Round 14K White Gold
Jared Diamond Eternity Band 1/3 ct tw Round 14K White Gold
Jared
Jared Diamond Eternity Band 1/3 ct tw Round 14K White Gold
An eternity band with pavé diamonds is a classic choice that'll never go out of style. 
$720 AT JARED (REGULARLY $900)
Capsul Jewelry Custom Thin Classic Ring
Capsul Jewelry Custom Thin Classic Ring
Capsul Jewelry
Capsul Jewelry Custom Thin Classic Ring
A plain gold ring is a go-to style for a reason. You can even customize this one from Capsul Jewelry with an engraving on the front, inside or both.
$595 AT CAPSUL JEWELRY
Bloomingdale's Men's 4mm Lightweight Flat Band Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
Bloomingdale's Men's 4mm Lightweight Flat Band Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's Men's 4mm Lightweight Flat Band Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
A sleek, flat band is perfect if you don't want anything fancy. 
$855 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

