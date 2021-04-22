How to Shop for Wedding Rings
Now that you've found the engagement ring, it's time to find the perfect wedding ring before the wedding.
Wedding rings are even more important than the engagement ring as the bands are for the couple. The one each partner chooses will be on the ring finger every day to signify the lifelong partnership, so you want to make sure it's perfect.
Since it is ultimately a fine jewelry piece for daily wear, it's important to figure out what you want -- one that fits your lifestyle, pairs well with the engagement ring (if you have one or choose to pair with it) and, of course, looks good to you!
To help narrow down the wide selection, ET Style has gathered our top picks broken down into four categories: statement, curved, durable and simple.
A statement-making wedding band is one that has no shortage of sparkle and unique style, while a simple design is often seen as minimalist, sleek and classic. A curved band is a popular choice to wear with a center stone engagement ring for a full look that hugs or nests the centerpiece. Finally, a durable band is ideal for those who seek a wedding ring that's not fragile or extravagant. We suggest non-traditional bands from super affordable silicone styles to tough tungsten bands that don't require constant removal and worry.
Ahead, browse our selection of the best men's wedding bands and women's wedding bands.
Statement
Curved
Durable
Simple
