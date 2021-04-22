How to Shop for Wedding Rings

Now that you've found the engagement ring, it's time to find the perfect wedding ring before the wedding.

Wedding rings are even more important than the engagement ring as the bands are for the couple. The one each partner chooses will be on the ring finger every day to signify the lifelong partnership, so you want to make sure it's perfect.

Since it is ultimately a fine jewelry piece for daily wear, it's important to figure out what you want -- one that fits your lifestyle, pairs well with the engagement ring (if you have one or choose to pair with it) and, of course, looks good to you!

To help narrow down the wide selection, ET Style has gathered our top picks broken down into four categories: statement, curved, durable and simple.

A statement-making wedding band is one that has no shortage of sparkle and unique style, while a simple design is often seen as minimalist, sleek and classic. A curved band is a popular choice to wear with a center stone engagement ring for a full look that hugs or nests the centerpiece. Finally, a durable band is ideal for those who seek a wedding ring that's not fragile or extravagant. We suggest non-traditional bands from super affordable silicone styles to tough tungsten bands that don't require constant removal and worry.

Ahead, browse our selection of the best men's wedding bands and women's wedding bands.

Statement

Monique Lhuillier Woven Baguette Diamond Fashion Ring Blue Nile Monique Lhuillier Woven Baguette Diamond Fashion Ring A platinum eternity band designed by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. This stunner boasts baguette and round-shaped diamonds in a decorative woven design. $2,750 AT BLUE NILE (REGULARLY $5,500) Buy Now

Ileana Makri Thread 18-karat Gold Sapphire Ring Net-A-Porter Ileana Makri Thread 18-karat Gold Sapphire Ring For a unique look and a pop of color opt for a colored gemstone band, like this 18-karat gold sapphire ring designed by Ileana Makri. Sapphire is said to represent good fortune and harmony. $905 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Curved

Anna Sheffield Triple Baguette Diamond Tiara Yellow Gold Ring Ylang23 Anna Sheffield Triple Baguette Diamond Tiara Yellow Gold Ring Adding a tiara ring atop the engagement ring completes the full wedding ring look, like this beautiful triple baguette diamond number by Anna Sheffield. $1,550 AT YLANG23 Buy Now

Joie de Viv Gabriela Apex Diamond Ring Joie de Viv Joie de Viv Gabriela Apex Diamond Ring This slim, V-shape 18k gold band from Joie de Viv comes with a row of 0.06 carat diamonds. $629 AT JOIE DE VIV Buy Now

CP Fine Jewelry Vintage Curved Wedding Band Etsy CP Fine Jewelry Vintage Curved Wedding Band We love the vintage look of this art deco-inspired chevron ring, studded with delicate diamonds. $236 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Durable

Ritani Men's 8mm Tungsten Wedding Ring Ritani Ritani Men's 8mm Tungsten Wedding Ring Tungsten bands are a great choice if you're seeking a durable metal that doesn't break the bank. We love the polished edge and inlay on this Ritani ring for added flair. $190 AT RITANI Buy Now

King Will Basic Men Wedding Black Tungsten Ring Amazon King Will Basic Men Wedding Black Tungsten Ring This black tungsten band by King Will has a matte finish and beveled edge. The anti-scratch, hypoallergenic ring is perfect for everyday wearing. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings Amazon ThunderFit Women's Thin and Stackable Silicone Rings Buy a pack of these highly-rated ThunderFit silicone rings offered in an array of colors to switch or stack together whenever. $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men Amazon Forthee Silicone Wedding Ring for Men These best-selling silicone bands from Forthee are made from medical grade silicone that's safe for sensitive skin. The internal breathable grooves help let air flow in and moisture out. $7 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Simple

David Yurman Beveled Titanium Band Nordstrom David Yurman Beveled Titanium Band This David Yurman beveled band is timeless. Plus, titanium is a tough metal that'll withstand wear. $350 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Capsul Jewelry Custom Thin Classic Ring Capsul Jewelry Capsul Jewelry Custom Thin Classic Ring A plain gold ring is a go-to style for a reason. You can even customize this one from Capsul Jewelry with an engraving on the front, inside or both. $595 AT CAPSUL JEWELRY Buy Now

