Shopping

How to Spend Your Amazon Gift Card: 12 Great Ideas

By Danica Creahan‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How to Spend Your Amazon Gift Card: 12 Great Ideas
ET

‘Twas the week before Christmas when all across the internet, everybody was last-minute shopping and hedging their bets, the packages were shipped as fast as can be, but at this point, who knows if they’ll make it under the tree? 

With all the shipping stress, holiday shopping is all about gift cards these days. Which means you’re probably likely to be giving– and getting– a gift card this year. With a seemingly endless selection of great gifts to grab for yourself, Amazon is one of the best places you could possibly get or give a gift card to. 

If you’ve recently received (or have an inkling that you will soon receive) an Amazon gift card, then you’re in luck. Looking for a reason to get out of bed on all the chilly winter mornings ahead? Try the Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub from Mojo Spa. Wanting some extra blankets to keep you cozy as of late? A Casper Sleep weighted blanket will have you feeling snug and relaxed in no time. 

Still searching for some physical gifts to get under the tree before the holidays (officially) begin? Check out ET’s list of gifts under $25 that will arrive before Christmas, along with our other 2021 gift guides.  

Whether you’re shopping with an Amazon gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Amazon right now.

Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub
Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub
Mojo Spa via Amazon
Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub
Allow this exfoliating scrub to gently wake you up each morning with smoother skin and a subtle rosemary peppermint and lavender scent.
$20
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
Amazon
Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat
Well hot dog! This Mickey Mouse Squishmallow is ready to ring in the holiday season with lots of snuggles. 
$28$25
Burt's Bees gift set
Burt's Bees gift set
Burt's Bees via Amazon
Burt's Bees gift set
Treat yourself (or someone else) to this moisturizing Burt’s Bees gift set, complete with two hand creams, a cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help seal in the treatment. 
$15$13
Friendsheep wool dryer balls
Friendsheep wool dryer balls
Friendsheep via Amazon
Friendsheep wool dryer balls
No need for dryer sheets when you've got these adorable balls. Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling. 
$32$28
T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set
T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set
T3 via Amazon
T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set
Achieve a wide range of glamorous hairstyles like classic curls and beach waves with the Twirl Trio from T3– one tool, three barrels, all equipped with Digital SinglePass technology to help protect hair from heat damage.
$335$240
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Amazon
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
For people who like to stay hydrated, this motivational water bottle is a life-changer. 
$21
Casper Sleep weighted blanket
Casper Sleep weighted blanket
Casper Sleep via Amazon
Casper Sleep weighted blanket
This 10-pound weighted blanket from Casper Sleep is designed to help promote a sense of calm when you’re tucked in underneath it. For a heavier weight in your blanket, Casper Sleep also makes 15 and 20-pound blankets, all created with quiltec channels to keep the micro bead fill evenly distributed over time. 
$169 AND UP
Whiskey decanter set with etched globe glasses
Whiskey decanter set with etched globe glasses
Evofly via Amazon
Whiskey decanter set with etched globe glasses
This crystal whiskey decanter comes with two etched whiskey glasses and makes a great addition to any bar cart display.
$74$62
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
Amazon
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. 
$19
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble via Amazon
Purrble calming companion toy
The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. 
$50
Beard grooming kit
Beard grooming kit
Fulllight Tech via Amazon
Beard grooming kit
This facial hair grooming kit includes two beard oils, beard shampoo and balm, a comb, hair brush, stainless steel scissors, a storage bag and a beard care Ebook. 
$30$23
9-herb window garden
9-herb window garden
Planters' Choice via Amazon
9-herb window garden
This 34-piece grow-your-own-garden kit comes with everything you need to grow your own herbs at home, including reusable pots, seeds and bamboo markers to help you keep track of what you’re growing. 
$40

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for the Holidays

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Best Buy's Major 72-Hour Sale is Here: Save Up to $500 on Tech Gifts

Samsung Holiday Deals: Save Hundreds on Phones, Watches, and Gifts

The Best SkinCeuticals Holiday Deals You Can Get in Time for Christmas

The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas

Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card

21 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season