How to Spend Your Amazon Gift Card: 12 Great Ideas
‘Twas the week before Christmas when all across the internet, everybody was last-minute shopping and hedging their bets, the packages were shipped as fast as can be, but at this point, who knows if they’ll make it under the tree?
With all the shipping stress, holiday shopping is all about gift cards these days. Which means you’re probably likely to be giving– and getting– a gift card this year. With a seemingly endless selection of great gifts to grab for yourself, Amazon is one of the best places you could possibly get or give a gift card to.
If you’ve recently received (or have an inkling that you will soon receive) an Amazon gift card, then you’re in luck. Looking for a reason to get out of bed on all the chilly winter mornings ahead? Try the Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub from Mojo Spa. Wanting some extra blankets to keep you cozy as of late? A Casper Sleep weighted blanket will have you feeling snug and relaxed in no time.
Still searching for some physical gifts to get under the tree before the holidays (officially) begin? Check out ET’s list of gifts under $25 that will arrive before Christmas, along with our other 2021 gift guides.
Whether you’re shopping with an Amazon gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Amazon right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Still Shop for the Holidays
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Best Buy's Major 72-Hour Sale is Here: Save Up to $500 on Tech Gifts
Samsung Holiday Deals: Save Hundreds on Phones, Watches, and Gifts
The Best SkinCeuticals Holiday Deals You Can Get in Time for Christmas
The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas
Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card
21 Great Holiday Gifts for Her