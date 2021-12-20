How to Spend Your Amazon Gift Card: 12 Great Ideas

‘Twas the week before Christmas when all across the internet, everybody was last-minute shopping and hedging their bets, the packages were shipped as fast as can be, but at this point, who knows if they’ll make it under the tree?

With all the shipping stress, holiday shopping is all about gift cards these days. Which means you’re probably likely to be giving– and getting– a gift card this year. With a seemingly endless selection of great gifts to grab for yourself, Amazon is one of the best places you could possibly get or give a gift card to.

If you’ve recently received (or have an inkling that you will soon receive) an Amazon gift card, then you’re in luck. Looking for a reason to get out of bed on all the chilly winter mornings ahead? Try the Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub from Mojo Spa. Wanting some extra blankets to keep you cozy as of late? A Casper Sleep weighted blanket will have you feeling snug and relaxed in no time.

Still searching for some physical gifts to get under the tree before the holidays (officially) begin? Check out ET’s list of gifts under $25 that will arrive before Christmas, along with our other 2021 gift guides.

Whether you’re shopping with an Amazon gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Amazon right now.

Burt's Bees gift set Burt's Bees via Amazon Burt's Bees gift set Treat yourself (or someone else) to this moisturizing Burt’s Bees gift set, complete with two hand creams, a cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help seal in the treatment. $15 $13 Buy Now

Friendsheep wool dryer balls Friendsheep via Amazon Friendsheep wool dryer balls No need for dryer sheets when you've got these adorable balls. Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling. $32 $28 Buy Now

Casper Sleep weighted blanket Casper Sleep via Amazon Casper Sleep weighted blanket This 10-pound weighted blanket from Casper Sleep is designed to help promote a sense of calm when you’re tucked in underneath it. For a heavier weight in your blanket, Casper Sleep also makes 15 and 20-pound blankets, all created with quiltec channels to keep the micro bead fill evenly distributed over time. $169 AND UP Buy Now

Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers Amazon Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. $19 Buy Now

Purrble calming companion toy Purrble via Amazon Purrble calming companion toy The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. $50 Buy Now

Beard grooming kit Fulllight Tech via Amazon Beard grooming kit This facial hair grooming kit includes two beard oils, beard shampoo and balm, a comb, hair brush, stainless steel scissors, a storage bag and a beard care Ebook. $30 $23 Buy Now

9-herb window garden Planters' Choice via Amazon 9-herb window garden This 34-piece grow-your-own-garden kit comes with everything you need to grow your own herbs at home, including reusable pots, seeds and bamboo markers to help you keep track of what you’re growing. $40 Buy Now

