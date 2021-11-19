It’s the great Thanksgiving special, Charlie Brown!

This holiday season, don't miss taking a stroll down memory lane with the Peanuts family in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Franklin, Linus and Sally for their little backyard Thanksgiving dinner to kick off the holiday season. To quote Peppermint Patty, “This is going to be the biggest bash of the year!”

PBS announced that it will air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year on Sunday, Nov. 21, but if you can’t wait until then or just want to watch this holiday special on your own time, this Peanuts Thanksgiving episode is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

For those who don’t remember, in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the beloved and ever-so-bold Peppermint Patty decides to invite herself (and everyone else) to Charlie Brown's place for Thanksgiving, despite his plans to go visit his grandma for the occasion. Snoopy decides to step in and cook up his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with some help from Woodstock, and in the end everyone has a wonderful and popcorn-filled time. Yum.

Don’t miss this nostalgic Thanksgiving special come Turkey day, here’s how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Apple TV+

Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? You can stream the episode on Apple TV+ or catch it live this year on PBS.

When will A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving be on TV? PBS and PBS Kids will be airing the Thanksgiving special on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where can I stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream now on Apple TV+. Subscribers can access the holiday special alongside plenty of other great content, including Ted Lasso, The Shrink Next Door and A Charlie Brown Christmas for $5 monthly.

Watch Now

Not sold on the streaming service, but still hoping to catch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? You can sign up for a free 7-day trial instead.

Learn More

